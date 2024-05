Ferlach loses its women’s boss after semi-final exit

"We had a sensational season. We finished third with the smallest squad in the league and only have a small budget - you have to imitate us to do that," emphasized Ferlach's women's boss Wolfgang Buchbauer. After the surprisingly clear 19:28 defeat in the first leg and yesterday's 25:26 loss at home, they were eliminated for the third time in a row against Atzgersdorf in the top league semi-finals.