Premiere on May 22
“Tailwind” finally in selected cinemas
In 2021, Anna and Moses from Gols set off on a trip around the world. Their film now shows what they got to know in 14 countries.
They call it "the adventure of a lifetime". Anna Mühlberger and Moses Gsellmann headed east in their minibus "Olaf" to explore the world and find out what contentment is.
The pair traveled through a total of 14 countries as far as Armenia. Everywhere they went, they chatted with locals and asked them what happiness means to them personally. They learned that happiness starts with yourself - because Anna and Moses also experienced a little bit of it. In small things. "It was the everyday challenges, such as the constant search for a place to sleep, demanding weather conditions and living in a confined space, that brought us to an essential realization," the two reveal. And what was that? "You only set limits in your head!" With their film, the couple are fighting to refute prejudices against other countries and their cultures, to make viewers think and to create awareness for more contentment.
"Rückenwind - Zeit für Zufriedenheit" is 84 minutes long and will be released in cinemas on May 22. In the form of personal diary entries, viewers are given an insight into Anna and Moses' ten-month journey. The Austrian premiere will take place on May 22 at the Künstlerhaus (Stadtkino) in Vienna. The Burgenland premiere will take place on May 26 at the Nationalparkkino in Illmitz. Tomorrow at 7 pm there will also be a travel lecture in the Summakuchl in Gols. All movie dates are also available online at www.annaundmoses.at
