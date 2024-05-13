Vorteilswelt
Fight against "monsters"

Netanyahu: “Either existence or extinction”

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 14:09

The Israeli army is fighting "Hamas monsters" in the Gaza Strip, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. The enemy would "continue to pay a high price for its evil deeds".

"The war is about this: it's either us, Israel, or them, the Hamas monsters. It's either existence, freedom, security and prosperity or extinction, massacre, rape and subjugation," Netanyahu said in Jerusalem on Monday. A victory over Hamas would mean bringing all the hostages home. Such a victory would secure "our existence and our future". However, the price the country would have to pay for this would be very high, said the politician, referring to the deaths since October 7.

Since the Hamas attack, more than 700 Israeli security forces are said to have been killed, including 620 armed forces. A further 1200 people were killed directly on October 7. Hamas, on the other hand, speaks of more than 35,000 Palestinians killed. No distinction is made here between fighters and civilians.

Hamas fighters
Hamas fighters
(Bild: SAID KHATIB)
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)

Defense Minister: "War without alternative"
"This is a war without alternative", said Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The rule of Hamas and its military capabilities must be destroyed. The aim is also to enable Israelis who have lived in towns bordering the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to return there.

Protests against the government
Not all citizens believe that Israel's government actually wants to return the hostages. At the weekend, tens of thousands of people once again called for an end to the government and the release of the hostages. "As long as Netanyahu is in power, the hostages will not return (...) Netanyahu is leading Israel to its complete downfall," media quoted relatives of those abducted by Hamas as saying. He would sacrifice the country and send families to their deaths for political reasons.

Zitat Icon

As long as Netanyahu is in power, the hostages will not return (...) Netanyahu is leading Israel to total destruction.

Angehörige der Verschleppten

For months, thousands of Israelis have been calling for another deal with Hamas to rescue the remaining hostages. Hamas is said to have rejected the proposals made so far by international mediators, while Israel in turn is not prepared to meet all demands.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
