Netanyahu: “Either existence or extinction”

Protests against the government

Not all citizens believe that Israel's government actually wants to return the hostages. At the weekend, tens of thousands of people once again called for an end to the government and the release of the hostages. "As long as Netanyahu is in power, the hostages will not return (...) Netanyahu is leading Israel to its complete downfall," media quoted relatives of those abducted by Hamas as saying. He would sacrifice the country and send families to their deaths for political reasons.