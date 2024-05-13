Number of suspensions at schools explodes

This is a worrying development, which is reflected in the response to a question from the Deputy Provincial Governor and Education Officer Christine Haberlander (ÖVP). The Neos wanted to know how the number of suspensions at local schools and kindergartens was doing. In short: it doesn't look good. There were a total of 501 suspensions in the 2022/23 school year. That's 163 more than in the previous year and 283 more than in the 2018/19 school year. The current trend doesn't bode well either, as there were already 285 expulsions in the first semester of 2023/24.