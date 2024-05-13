Sharp increase
Number of suspensions at schools explodes
Physical violence, bullying and sexual assault are almost the order of the day at local schools. This is shown by data from Upper Austria. Secondary schools are particularly affected, where there are far more incidents than at other educational institutions.
This is a worrying development, which is reflected in the response to a question from the Deputy Provincial Governor and Education Officer Christine Haberlander (ÖVP). The Neos wanted to know how the number of suspensions at local schools and kindergartens was doing. In short: it doesn't look good. There were a total of 501 suspensions in the 2022/23 school year. That's 163 more than in the previous year and 283 more than in the 2018/19 school year. The current trend doesn't bode well either, as there were already 285 expulsions in the first semester of 2023/24.
Suspension is a measure that is necessary when a person's behavior crosses boundaries so that classmates and teaching staff need to be protected.
Many cases at secondary schools
Problem pupils are likely to be found above all in secondary schools (MS) - more than half of the total of 501 suspensions, namely 299, took place there last year. Not surprisingly, most of them were in the city of Linz with 75, followed by the educational region of Wels-Grieskirchen-Eferding with 65 and Steyr-Kirchdorf with 58.
Elementary school also affected
However, the number of suspensions in the local elementary school is alarmingly high. There were no fewer than 102 incidents that had consequences for the pupils. By comparison, there were only 17 at general secondary schools (eleven of them in Linz alone).
Violence and bullying
The number of offenses for which pupils were expelled from school is diverse. They range from violence against fellow pupils and teaching staff (even at elementary school), threats, sexual assaults, stalking, bullying and threats to run amok. Incidentally, there were two suspensions in kindergartens. Haberlander tries to explain why the figures are so alarming: "There is no scientific evaluation. However, one cause can be seen in the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, there are various stresses in the children's personal environment and a noticeably reduced frustration tolerance."
In this context, FPÖ safety spokesperson Michael Gruber is calling for parents to be held more accountable "in order to tackle the problem effectively".
