Ready for a new strike
Vienna’s recreation teachers not “child keepers”
For a year now, Vienna's recreation teachers have been fearing for their jobs. The reason for this is a planned change in the law. The corresponding amendment to the school law is now imminent. Now they are to go on strike again. They are more than just "children's custodians", complain the childcare workers in schools, kindergartens and after-school care centers.
It has been a year since Vienna's recreational teachers took to the streets. The reason was an announced amendment to the school laws that would completely change the job. The reform not only provides for a new salary scheme, which could result in a reduction of up to 19 percent, especially in Vienna, but also a change in training. And it is getting ever closer. The likelihood of new strikes is also increasing.
Higher hurdles, shorter training
In future, a school-leaving certificate will be compulsory for the profession and the actual training course will be shortened to six months. In addition, recreational educators are to support teachers in teaching in the future, without the corresponding training. The influx to Vienna's schools could contribute to a faster implementation of the reform. The negotiations ended on February 22. However, not with an agreement, but with a "final offer" from the Ministry of Education, which, according to the "Bildung im Mittelpunkt" works council, still contains some deteriorations.
The uncertainty about the future is extremely stressful for many of us. And this is in addition to an already stressful working day. If necessary, we will go on strike again.
Freizeitpädagoge Samuel Kammermeier
Bild: zVg
Leisure educators demand clear answers
"We have been in uncertainty for a year. 94 percent of our workforce rejects the draft. We want clarity that the government will not push through the reform against our will," says Works Council Chairwoman Selma Schacht. If this commitment is not forthcoming, the company intends to go on strike again from May 22.
We have done everything we can to bring the problems of everyday school life closer to the government. They must recognize that we do more than just keep the children.
Betriebsratsvorsitzende Selma Schacht
Bild: zVg
"Under even worse working conditions, I can't afford to work in this profession until I retire," says Chantal Turel, a leisure teacher in the 6th district. The government should "play with open cards and include us in the plans. This is the only way to create a good reform that is also realistic."
The office of Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) has the following to say about the smouldering conflict: "After we have informed the provinces, cities and municipalities, we will enter into talks with the leisure teachers. There will be no deterioration."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.