Vienna’s recreation teachers not “child keepers”

Higher hurdles, shorter training

In future, a school-leaving certificate will be compulsory for the profession and the actual training course will be shortened to six months. In addition, recreational educators are to support teachers in teaching in the future, without the corresponding training. The influx to Vienna's schools could contribute to a faster implementation of the reform. The negotiations ended on February 22. However, not with an agreement, but with a "final offer" from the Ministry of Education, which, according to the "Bildung im Mittelpunkt" works council, still contains some deteriorations.