Promotion! St. Pauli returns to the Bundesliga

FC St. Pauli are the second team to be promoted to the German Bundesliga after Holstein Kiel. The Hamburg side, who played with David Nemeth from the 72nd minute, won 3:1 against bottom-of-the-table VfL Osnabrück (with Thomas Goiginger from the 67th minute) on Sunday and can therefore no longer be displaced from one of the top two places on the final second division matchday.