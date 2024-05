Historical memories of Mother’s Day

"Impressive women"

Both mothers, one a teacher and the other a farmer, talked about their lives, which were not always easy, often arduous and, above all, hard-working and associated with great challenges. But both accepted these challenges and built up this country, with a lot of courage, but without complaining. "I was incredibly impressed by both of them. They have achieved great things in their lives," Mikl-Leitner said of the senior citizens, who were not at all at a loss for words.