Cupid has struck: Mausi Lugner newly in love

What her ex-husband Richard Lugner can do with his Simone, what her daughter Jacqueline can do with her Leo, Mausi Lugner has been able to do for a long time! It's the "summer of love" for what used to be Austria's most public family. Because Mausi is newly in love: Ernst Prost is the name of the German ex-entrepreneur who once retired to his villa after selling his company along with his hard-earned millions. According to media reports, the woman left at some point.