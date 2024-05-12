Striker Szypula topic
Serious business! This should be the new VSV coach
VSV have reached a fifty in their search for a new coach! Negotiations with the German-Canadian Tray Tuomi are in full swing and he is expected to sign the proposed contract in the next few days. And he is also bringing a striker with him from Ritten (It).
Happy ending soon! Last week, the "Krone" uncovered the flirtation between coach Tray Tuomie (who has already visited the ice rink in Villach!) and VSV - now it really seems to be getting serious! A contract has been worked out. According to insiders from Germany, the 56-year-old German-American will sign as the new coach in the coming days.
Tuomie, who is married to a German, lives in Bremerhaven and speaks good German, led Ritten (It) to the championship title in the Alp Hockey League last season and also became Italian champion. Tuomie is also expected to bring along a forward from Ritten: Ethan Szypula (27). The 27-year-old Canadian has a lot of speed and is technically strong - he was the South Tyroleans' outstanding player, recording 19 goals and 48 assists in 42 games.
There is also very good news from the blue and white sponsor front - main sponsor IDM Wärmepumpen will remain for another two years.
KAC ace Jensen Aabo stays
KAC? As expected, defensive ace Jesper Jensen Aabo has extended his contract with the runners-up for another season. The 32-year-old is currently captain of the Danish national team at the A-World Championship in the Czech Republic. "Jesper is a leader on the ice and in the dressing room and has a lot of international experience. I'm glad he's staying," says coach Kirk Furey with relief.
