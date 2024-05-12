Private breweries
“We are the antithesis to the big corporations!”
For centuries, beer as a regional foodstuff was a source of identity for smaller and larger towns. However, many of these "chimney breweries" were replaced by corporations. This has led to a situation where "Villach" beer is now brewed in Graz. But there are still many passionate brewers in Carinthia.
With the migration of "Villacher" to Graz, a big name has been lost, but many passionate beer professionals in Carinthia continue to uphold the centuries-old tradition.
If the beer production of "Villacher" and subsequently also "Schleppe" is relocated to Styria, the private brewery in Hirt will be the only big player left. The "Taverne in Hirt" was first mentioned in documents in 1270 - and for more than 530 years, the succession of ownership of one of the last large private breweries in Austria can be fully documented.
"We form an antithesis to the large corporations and must stand up to them!"
Alois Planner, Loncium Biermanufaktur
Breweries stick together
But the Carinthian brewing landscape offers much more - you can find masters of their trade and their local specialties in every district. However, the 21 private breweries are not in competition with each other. "We all know each other personally and often meet up to exchange ideas. Everyone has their own area and doesn't have to be jealous," explains Loncium founder Alois Planner in an interview with the Krone. "We form an antithesis to the large corporations and have to stand up to them!"
21 private breweries
supply Carinthians with regional beer specialties. In 1751, there were 24 breweries in Villach alone. The district of Spittal is currently the leader in Carinthia with six locations. The undisputed top dog is Hirter Bier with an annual production of 150,000 hectoliters.
However, this is not easy for the passionate brewers. "It's not a playground - the market power of the big players makes it a huge challenge," explains Josef Habich, founder of Wimitzbräu. "But right now, restaurateurs have the chance to have more control over their own decisions." However, Habich knows that there are economic dependencies on large corporations that are difficult to resolve - even without the gagging contracts that used to exist.
"At the end of the day, the customer has the market in their hands. The best marketing is still our quality," emphasizes Planner. "People know that the big companies are only offering a sham, they are being hoodwinked."
Water and sustainability
Carinthia's private breweries can score points against the international competition with natural and regional ingredients and especially with clear spring water. Sustainable production also fits in well with this. While the Hirt private brewery covers 80 percent of its electricity needs itself thanks to a new PV system, Wimitz focuses on the circular economy. "We have our own spring and treat the water ourselves. To take this to the next level, we will be switching to reusable bottles at the end of the summer," explains Josef Habich.
The founders of Wimitz came up with the idea after a conversation with a master brewer on a horseback ride. "In 2011, the four of us started brewing our regional beer in the Wimitzgraben," explains Managing Director Josef Habich. "You should be able to taste the region in the product, and agriculture is an important part of it."
"I have a hereditary background - there was a family brewery at the site until 1903," laughs founder Alois Planner (left). "We started a good 25 years ago with grandma's soup pot, a cloth diaper and a wooden spoon." Since then, Carinthian beer has been brewed in Kötschach-Mauthen using water from the Schwarzbrunn spring.
Uli Bacher learned how to brew beer in Munich. When he took over the family inn in Radenthein, he founded Shilling in 2013. Hell, Granat & Nock Ale are brewed where buses from his own travel company used to drive in and out. At their own beer festival on 17 and 18 May, beer specialties can be sampled at the Gartenrast.
In Maria Gail and Oberwollanig, 100 percent Villach beer is brewed. "We combine innovation and tradition," say master brewers Stefan Melcher (Turmbräu) and Rudolf Malle (Mallebier) proudly of their handmade beer.
Private Carinthian breweries
Spittal district
- Bierix in Untertweng/Radenthein, Gärage in Spittal, Hannes Bier in Seeboden, Katschbeer am Katschberg, Lieserbräu in Spittal, Shilling in Untertweng/Radenthein
Villach/Villach Land district
- Hochtål beer in Bad Bleiberg, Mallebier in Villach, Pucher beer in Puch, Turmbräu in Villach
St. Veit district
- Gelter Bräu in Goggerwenig, Hirter Bier in Hirt, Wimitzbräu in Wimitz
Feldkirchen district
- Halle Bräu Glanegg, Hefehaus in Feldkirchen
District of Hermagor
- Loncium in Kötschach-Mauthen, Prewstone in Arnoldstein
District of Völkermarkt
- Breznik beer in Bleiburg, Mührlenbräu in Oschenitzen
District of Klagenfurt/Klagenfurt Land
- Carantana in Klagenfurt
Wolfsberg district
- Lavamünder beer in Lavamünd
With such a large selection, Carinthians need not worry too much about the future of beer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.