“We are the antithesis to the big corporations!”

Breweries stick together

But the Carinthian brewing landscape offers much more - you can find masters of their trade and their local specialties in every district. However, the 21 private breweries are not in competition with each other. "We all know each other personally and often meet up to exchange ideas. Everyone has their own area and doesn't have to be jealous," explains Loncium founder Alois Planner in an interview with the Krone. "We form an antithesis to the large corporations and have to stand up to them!"