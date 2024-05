The big dream of the final for 200 million euros

Stars are born here, but dreams burst much more often, careers usually last shorter: 46 match days, 24 teams, a fight for every inch in narrow stadiums, English toughness instead of a soccer show, a long ball rather than long faces. On average, over 27,000 fans watch every game, and the market value of the players is 1.7 billion pounds! Andi Weimann is right in the middle of it all - and has been for ages! With 338 games in the Championship, he ranks fourth among all legionnaires in the history of England's second-highest league.