ÖFB boss: “Our first point of contact is Vienna”

First of all: they were all surprised by Drexler's demand. The Styrian regional leader wanted to inject some momentum into the stadium debate. Mission accomplished. Even though ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer immediately put the brakes on expectations a little. "In principle, we see any form of development in the sports infrastructure as positive, but I would have liked to have seen a study on this. How can this be presented, what about accessibility? The governor mentioned the Unterpremstätten area. What catchment area are we talking about here? In Vienna, with the Happel Stadium, we're talking about around two million people."