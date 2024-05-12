Take part & win
Take the whole family to the Krems Art Mile
Every year, thousands of visitors come to the Wachau and pay a visit to the Krems Art Mile - including the Caricature Museum, which presents the best of caricature and comics in its exhibitions. In February of this year, the famous cartoonist Manfred Deix would have celebrated his 75th birthday and together with the "Krone" you can celebrate the big birthday on site.
Amusing anniversary exhibition on Manfred Deix
The Austrian artist Manfred Deix is considered the founding father of the caricature museum. To mark the 75th birthday of the famous "Krone" caricaturist, the museum is dedicating a special exhibition to him, showing his favorite motifs. You can look forward to highlights such as the "Cat King" or the famous "Naked Dancer Fritzi Lichtermann".
In addition to the Caricature Museum Krems, 2 other museums on the Museumsplatz offer top-class exhibitions and unforgettable hours. The Landesgalerie Niederösterreich takes you on a journey through Lower Austria and shows masters of Austrian art history, while the Kunsthalle Krems opposite presents shooting stars of the international art scene .
Take part and win
With the "Krone", 15 lucky participants now have the chance to win a great package for two people. This includes
Champagne reception in front of the Caricature Museum Krems
Curator's tour of the "I LOVE DEIX" exhibition at the Caricature Museum
Catalog for the exhibition "Immer wieder Deix"
autographed Deix book
We are also giving away a package for the whole family among all competition participants! Win a combined ticket for the three exhibition venues of the Kunstmeile Krems: Karikaturmuseum Krems, Kunsthalle Krems and Landesgalerie Niederösterreich. The ticket is valid for the entire year 2024. You will also receive a free "Fix und Foxi" catalog to browse through.
Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is May 19, 23:59.
