“Lifeguarding is not an easy job at all”

"Nobody wants to work on Saturdays and Sundays, especially when it's nice," says pool attendant Thomas Aigner from Solarbad Altmünster. "As a pool attendant, you start at seven to get everything ready. You are not only responsible for the safety of the bathers, but also for maintenance, repairs and often cleaning work. We may be able to open this year, but we're still always one person short," he sums up the problem.