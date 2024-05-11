In future, there will only be one toilet in Berlin. I have to clarify that: In the famous Pergamon Museum, there should only be one toilet, for men and women and all the other 73 genders that currently exist in the world as of May 2024. New ones are added every month. The aim is to "break down the binary division into men's and women's toilets", announced the management of the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin. In other words, one toilet for everyone. As the Pergamon Museum is currently closed, there is no danger ahead. It is being renovated and is due to reopen fully in 2037 at the earliest, reports Der Spiegel. However, the renovation could take until 2043.