Dilemma in Lower Austria
Women apologize most often at work
A recent survey shows: Austria's women find themselves in an apology dilemma. What is striking about women in Lower Austria is that they apologize particularly often at work.
"Sorry!" A phrase that is uttered particularly often by women. A recent survey by textile manufacturer Palmers and the independent market research institute TQS underlines this.
Why do women in Lower Austria often apologize? It usually has to do with professional life. Compared to all other federal states, they apologize most often in their everyday working life (69 percent). They therefore apologize more often in a business context than to friends (67 percent), their partner (59 percent) and their family (58 percent). Lower Austrians are also the only ones to give the following reason for apologizing: Parenting. According to a press release, more than one in two women in Lower Austria stated that parenting is one of the top reasons for apologizing.
More than two thirds: women apologize more often
1000 female participants took part in the survey. 66 percent of them think that women apologize significantly more often. 89 percent of women agree that it is a sign of politeness and decency to apologize.
Better safe than sorry! 75 percent said they would rather apologize twice than once too little. For 74 percent, a "sorry" would sometimes slip out. The survey followed up and asked about the context: they apologize most often among friends and acquaintances (68 percent), followed by at work (66 percent) and to strangers (62 percent).
Fear of violence
Many of the women surveyed recognize that not every apology is really necessary. Why did they do it anyway? "Out of politeness" (77%), "to avoid conflict" (65%) and out of "social expectation" (42%) - according to the women who took part in the survey. More than one in ten women (13%) even stated that they had apologized out of fear of violence.
The survey also shows that 66% of respondents would like to see social change that encourages women to apologize less.
A simple "sorry" from men
But why do women in particular apologize? "According to the respondents, the reason for the differences in apology behavior is that women are quicker to see the need to apologize (58 percent). 52% also believe that upbringing is a reason for gender differences and 46% cite social expectations or role models as the decisive factor," the press release states. Unfortunately, a lack of self-confidence and self-esteem also play a major role in the apology dilemma.
Appearance as a reason for apologizing
The respondents most frequently observed apologetic behaviour from women during physical contact. One example of this is unintentional touching. Personal mistakes and pointing something out to someone else also go hand in hand with apologizing. The top reasons also include conflict avoidance and "too little time for others". But appearance is also one of the reasons why women apologize - and this goes hand in hand with age. The younger the survey participants, the more frequently they stated that women apologize for their appearance. "In the 18 to 29 age group, for example, around one in two women cited weight (52 percent), body hair (46 percent) and skin blemishes (44 percent) as relevant reasons for apologizing," it says.
"End of sorry"
"Too fat, too thin, too loud, too quiet, too daring. According to the survey, women seem to be familiar with the feeling of critical looks and the subliminal accusation of not meeting expectations or expectations," says Rosmarie Rotter, Authorized Signatory & Director Sales at Palmers. The constant social pressure means that the clear majority of all apologies come from women. "It's important to us to address this problem and at the same time encourage women to stand up for themselves and fulfill their desire to apologize less. We are young, old, tall, short, sexual, female, androgynous, quiet, loud - we are us, End of Sorry."
