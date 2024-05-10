Scandal during arrest
Raging robber (21) injured six police officers
This man clearly does not have his emotions under control. The 21-year-old attacked several police patrols after an attempted robbery of a teenager. He threatened to kill the officers and their families, injured half a dozen of them and also damaged a patrol car in the process.
In a parking lot in Grieskirchen on Friday afternoon, a 21-year-old local man tried to rob a 16-year-old from St. Thomas near Waizenkirchen of his necklaces. He grabbed his victim by the sweater and chains and threatened him severely.
Victim injured in the jaw
The 16-year-old managed to break free. However, the attacker was quickly able to grab him again, pulled him brutally by the necklaces and punched him in the face with his fist, injuring the teenager's lower jaw.
However, the suspect then fled in the direction of the station without any loot, where police officers called for help were able to apprehend him. When the officers tried to search him, the 21-year-old suddenly became extremely aggressive.
Police officer treated in hospital
He attacked the police officers, punched them and injured a total of six of them. He shouted that he would stab them all and kill their families. One of the officers eventually had to be treated in hospital for an arm injury.
Blinded by rage, the 21-year-old also kicked in the left rear window of a patrol car. However, the raving man was eventually restrained and arrested. The young man now faces numerous criminal charges at the public prosecutor's office.
