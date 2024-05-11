Vorteilswelt
No shooting yet

Problem wolf continues to be in the crossfire of criticism

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 11:00

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union criticizes the lack of data on the problem animal. While several animal welfare organizations criticize the overly drastic measures, the local association Wolfstopp criticizes deterrence measures with rubber bullets: they would not make the predator more timid, but more aggressive.

The first "problem wolf" in the country, which hunters are now allowed to shoot, continues to raise eyebrows. "That hasn't happened yet," explains district governor Markus Peham, explaining that there have been no reports of wolves being shot in the Zwettl district.

Nature conservation association demands more concrete information
While the hunters are trying to target the predator, animal protection organizations are complaining that shooting is too drastic - deterrence measures should be used first. The Nature Conservation Association stresses that there is too little concrete evidence of problematic behavior, only unverified reports of sightings. "We are appealing to the state government to revise the wolf ordinance in line with the latest research and to stop the cull", says spokesperson Lucas Ende.

Does deterring wolves only make them more dangerous?
Meanwhile, the regional Wolfstopp association is also raising eyebrows: It opposes deterrence with rubber bullets: "They inflict pain on the large carnivores and make the animals more aggressive, not shyer. These are shots that backfire," emphasizes chairman Gerhard Fallent. Under current conditions, the wolf may be shot up to and including May 22.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
Folgen Sie uns auf