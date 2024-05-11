Problem wolf continues to be in the crossfire of criticism

Nature conservation association demands more concrete information

While the hunters are trying to target the predator, animal protection organizations are complaining that shooting is too drastic - deterrence measures should be used first. The Nature Conservation Association stresses that there is too little concrete evidence of problematic behavior, only unverified reports of sightings. "We are appealing to the state government to revise the wolf ordinance in line with the latest research and to stop the cull", says spokesperson Lucas Ende.