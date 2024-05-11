Ice Hockey World Championship ticker
Austria vs Denmark LIVE from 16:20
The ÖEHV national team's fight for survival at the Ice Hockey World Championship begins on Saturday in Prague with a match against Denmark. We will be reporting live from 16:20, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The Danes have been playing in the A-World Championship for 21 years straight and are accordingly favorites, yet the Austrians radiate a lot of optimism. The fact that all three Danish NHL players have withdrawn increases the red-white-red team's chances of success.
"If we want to have a chance of scoring points, we have to play excellently. Everything has to fit," explained team boss Roger Bader. "Denmark have been playing in the A group for years without a break, that's no coincidence. Most of the players play in a top league in Europe, many of them in Sweden," said the Swiss, setting out the direction for his team. "We believe that we play best when we can use our speed, when we can play with pressure. We try to impose our game," said Bader.
Only two wins at the start
Austria have only won their opening game twice since their first participation in the A-World Championship in 1993: 6-0 against France in 2004 and 4-3 on penalties against Switzerland in 2015 - both in the O2 Arena in Prague. In the same 17,500-capacity arena, the aim is now to make a third successful start to the World Cup. "Anything other than playing for victory would be madness from a professional point of view. We have to go into the game with the right respect, but with the right courage. We know that we have everything we need in the team to win a game," said captain Thomas Raffl.
Marco Rossi also exudes strength and self-confidence. "If we play our game, a win against Denmark is possible. One hundred percent. We have to be ready from the start," explained Austria's only NHL professional, who is also aiming for higher things. "We have to believe in ourselves more. We are a nation that comes slowly. We can't always think minimalistically, not just stay in the division, stay in the division. That's the goal, but we want more. I believe in the team," said the center.
27 years without success
The last World Cup victory against Denmark was 27 years ago; last year, hopes of ending the negative streak ended in a 6-2 defeat. In Prague, team manager Mikael Gath has almost exclusively players from Scandinavian leagues and the German DEL in his squad, including KAC defenseman Jesper Aabo Jensen. Nikolaj Ehlers, Lars Eller and Oliver Björkstrand and thus all three Danish NHL players have canceled, although their season in North America is already over. Points against the Danes would be a bonus, but it is to be expected that the final opponents Norway (May 19) and promoted Great Britain (May 21) will be the main rivals for remaining in the A-World Championship.
In the past three World Championship tournaments, Austria has always had to play a direct duel in the final game to secure its place in the competition, always with pure drama. In 2019 in Bratislava, they were relegated after a 3:4 penalty shoot-out against Italy, in 2022 in Tampere they turned around a deficit against Great Britain in the final third to win 5:3 and last year, also in Tampere, they managed to stay in the elite with a 4:3 penalty shoot-out win against Hungary. "Of course we want to make it early, but if it comes down to the last game, so be it," said captain Raffl.
