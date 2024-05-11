Austria vs Denmark LIVE from 16:20

Only two wins at the start

Austria have only won their opening game twice since their first participation in the A-World Championship in 1993: 6-0 against France in 2004 and 4-3 on penalties against Switzerland in 2015 - both in the O2 Arena in Prague. In the same 17,500-capacity arena, the aim is now to make a third successful start to the World Cup. "Anything other than playing for victory would be madness from a professional point of view. We have to go into the game with the right respect, but with the right courage. We know that we have everything we need in the team to win a game," said captain Thomas Raffl.