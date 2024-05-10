“The frustration level is already at the limit”

The employee representative calls for immediate measures to make the nursing profession more attractive: "On the one hand, this can be achieved through higher salaries and, on the other, by improving the general conditions." With regard to the latter, Steurer proposes a training budget for employees, special models for older employees, more company housing and the expansion of company kindergartens. "We are in massive competition with the private sector due to the shortage of skilled workers. That's why we also need to consider financially compensating for training - as we do for police trainees." What Steuer doesn't want to hear on Nursing Day, however, is empty words and the usual hymns of praise - "it's almost unbearable!"