Nursing crisis
“The frustration level is already at the limit”
On the occasion of Nursing Day on May 12, the health trade union is calling for measures to combat the staff shortage.
Word should have gotten around by now: The personnel and financial demands on the care system are becoming ever greater due to demographic change, while at the same time employees in individual areas are leaving in droves due to poor working conditions.
There is no relief in sight, quite the opposite, as Thomas Steurer, regional chairman of the GÖD healthcare union and LKH central works council member, emphasizes: "Nursing is facing a huge wave of retirements - and even now, care can only be maintained with a large amount of overtime and stand-in services!"
The politics of standstill
Nothing has changed in terms of the inability to plan recovery periods, leisure time and family life since the last outcry from care workers a few years ago. The effects of this policy of standstill are fatal: "The level of frustration among employees is already at an all-time high. The federal government has once again failed to deliver on the much-heralded care reform. Measures are therefore needed to retain the remaining colleagues."
A devastating vicious circle
The understaffing affects all areas of the care system: in addition to hospitals, care homes are also struggling with major staffing problems, while the support offered by mobile services for care in people's own homes is also inadequate. "Because there is a shortage of staff everywhere, patients who could actually be discharged have to be cared for longer in hospital. This puts a double and triple burden on staff," says Steurer, outlining a fatal vicious circle.
We are in massive competition with the private sector due to the shortage of specialists. That is why we must also consider financially compensating for training - as we do for police trainees.
The employee representative calls for immediate measures to make the nursing profession more attractive: "On the one hand, this can be achieved through higher salaries and, on the other, by improving the general conditions." With regard to the latter, Steurer proposes a training budget for employees, special models for older employees, more company housing and the expansion of company kindergartens. "We are in massive competition with the private sector due to the shortage of skilled workers. That's why we also need to consider financially compensating for training - as we do for police trainees." What Steuer doesn't want to hear on Nursing Day, however, is empty words and the usual hymns of praise - "it's almost unbearable!"
