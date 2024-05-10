Jolie’s lawyer: Pitt should finally leave her alone

Hollywood's former dream couple

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of the film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith". At the time, the Hollywood star was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing in 2005, Pitt and Jolie became Hollywood's number one dream couple. The couple have six children together - adopted children Maddox (22), Pax (20) and Zahara (19) as well as biological children Shiloh (18), Vivienne and Knox (both 15). Daughter Shiloh is said to have recently moved out of Angelina Jolie's house and is now living with Brad Pitt instead.