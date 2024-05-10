Wild accusations
Jolie’s lawyer: Pitt should finally leave her alone
Angelina Jolie's (48) lawyer made a highly unusual public appeal to her ex-husband Brad Pitt (60) on Friday, asking the actor to "finally leave her alone".
Paul Murphy, Jolie's lawyer, said: "She is looking forward to the day when he finally leaves her alone". The lawyer was responding to accusations against the 48-year-old actress, which were probably made by one of the couple's former bodyguards.
Jolie allegedly sabotaged Pitt's relationship with the children
Angelina Jolie is accused of sabotaging her six children's relationship with Brad Pitt.
A former bodyguard claimed the actress was overheard telling the children to avoid spending time with their father. This is according to court documents filed in LA Superior Court.
The documents detailing the explosive allegations were made public as part of the former dream couple's ongoing war of the roses. Among other things, it is about the French winery. Angelina Jolie sold her 54 million dollar stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021, which Pitt claims was in conflict with their agreement to give the other the right of first refusal.
Pitt is said to have abused Jolie long before their separation
It was only last month that new revelations came to light in the relentless war of the roses, as Jolie's legal team made shocking allegations public in April. The reason: to prove that Pitt continues to refuse to allow his ex to sell her part of the French vineyard Chateau Miraval until she signs a non-disclosure agreement.
"While Pitt's history of physical abuse against Jolie had begun long before the family's flight from France to Los Angeles in 2016, that flight was the first time he directed his physical abuse against the children as well," the filing said, according to Page Six - adding, "Jolie left him immediately at that time."
Hollywood's former dream couple
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of the film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith". At the time, the Hollywood star was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After divorcing in 2005, Pitt and Jolie became Hollywood's number one dream couple. The couple have six children together - adopted children Maddox (22), Pax (20) and Zahara (19) as well as biological children Shiloh (18), Vivienne and Knox (both 15). Daughter Shiloh is said to have recently moved out of Angelina Jolie's house and is now living with Brad Pitt instead.
