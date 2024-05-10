Grandma Frieda's delicacies
100,000 dumplings and not a single one for the cook
Frieda Bichler from the Stöfflhütte in the Wilder Kaiser can confidently be called the "Kaspressknödel Empress" . The 83-year-old Tyrolean has cooked well over 100,000 cheese dumplings. And she is far from finished - even if she has long since stopped liking her own dumplings.
90 eggs. 2.5 kilos of onions. And of course the most important thing: 8 kilos of cheese. Frieda Bichler, the "cheese dumpling empress", can't reveal any more details about the recipe for the cheese dumplings that she has been serving at the Stöfflhütte above Hintersteiner See in Scheffau for 30 years. Just this much: "I've always made them this way."
The 83-year-old senior landlady has not needed a recipe for a long time. She prepares the dough for around 160 dumplings two to three times a week. In a laundry basket, so that there is enough space. Only her son Peter Bichler now does the strenuous dough kneading. He was also the reason why Frieda switched from being a farmer's wife to a hut keeper 30 years ago. "That was my dream," says Peter. "We started with beer and dumplings," recalls his mother, who everyone at the Stöfflhütte only calls "Grandma".
I can't stand cheese dumplings any more.
Frieda Bichler
Kaspressknödel on salad and in soup is a big hit
In the meantime, the menu has grown considerably. Grandma Frieda's cheese dumplings are definitely not to be missed. Only the chef herself doesn't like her specialty in soup or on salad, she only tastes the dough. "I can't see them anymore," says the 83-year-old, shaking her head. It's almost as if Frieda Bichler can't understand what's so special about her handmade pressed dumplings. We, on the other hand, are immediately convinced by the taste test.
It's no wonder that guests flock to the Stöfflhütte to enjoy the dumplings. On nice weekends, the terrace, which seats around 100 people, can get quite full. Then all hands are needed.
Grandma Frieda also helps out, of course. "Just recently on a Sunday, she did the dishes for six hours without a break," we are told in the kitchen. As we talk, the 83-year-old is already bustling around the sink again - she can't help herself. When asked if retirement is an issue for her, she just laughs: "Well, I don't have time for that!"
