100,000 dumplings and not a single one for the cook

Kaspressknödel on salad and in soup is a big hit

In the meantime, the menu has grown considerably. Grandma Frieda's cheese dumplings are definitely not to be missed. Only the chef herself doesn't like her specialty in soup or on salad, she only tastes the dough. "I can't see them anymore," says the 83-year-old, shaking her head. It's almost as if Frieda Bichler can't understand what's so special about her handmade pressed dumplings. We, on the other hand, are immediately convinced by the taste test.