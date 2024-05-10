Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Grandma Frieda's delicacies

100,000 dumplings and not a single one for the cook

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 19:00

Frieda Bichler from the Stöfflhütte in the Wilder Kaiser can confidently be called the "Kaspressknödel Empress" . The 83-year-old Tyrolean has cooked well over 100,000 cheese dumplings. And she is far from finished - even if she has long since stopped liking her own dumplings.

comment0 Kommentare

90 eggs. 2.5 kilos of onions. And of course the most important thing: 8 kilos of cheese. Frieda Bichler, the "cheese dumpling empress", can't reveal any more details about the recipe for the cheese dumplings that she has been serving at the Stöfflhütte above Hintersteiner See in Scheffau for 30 years. Just this much: "I've always made them this way."

+1
Fotos

The 83-year-old senior landlady has not needed a recipe for a long time. She prepares the dough for around 160 dumplings two to three times a week. In a laundry basket, so that there is enough space. Only her son Peter Bichler now does the strenuous dough kneading. He was also the reason why Frieda switched from being a farmer's wife to a hut keeper 30 years ago. "That was my dream," says Peter. "We started with beer and dumplings," recalls his mother, who everyone at the Stöfflhütte only calls "Grandma".

Zitat Icon

I can't stand cheese dumplings any more.

Frieda Bichler

Kaspressknödel on salad and in soup is a big hit
In the meantime, the menu has grown considerably. Grandma Frieda's cheese dumplings are definitely not to be missed. Only the chef herself doesn't like her specialty in soup or on salad, she only tastes the dough. "I can't see them anymore," says the 83-year-old, shaking her head. It's almost as if Frieda Bichler can't understand what's so special about her handmade pressed dumplings. We, on the other hand, are immediately convinced by the taste test.

Frieda Bichler can no longer see her cheese dumplings. She prefers spinach dumplings. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Frieda Bichler can no longer see her cheese dumplings. She prefers spinach dumplings.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
While her son Peter has retired and granddaughter Caroline has taken over the business, the extremely fit 83-year-old, who everyone calls "Grandma", is not thinking about retirement. (Bild: Silberberger Toni)
While her son Peter has retired and granddaughter Caroline has taken over the business, the extremely fit 83-year-old, who everyone calls "Grandma", is not thinking about retirement.
(Bild: Silberberger Toni)

It's no wonder that guests flock to the Stöfflhütte to enjoy the dumplings. On nice weekends, the terrace, which seats around 100 people, can get quite full. Then all hands are needed.

Grandma Frieda also helps out, of course. "Just recently on a Sunday, she did the dishes for six hours without a break," we are told in the kitchen. As we talk, the 83-year-old is already bustling around the sink again - she can't help herself. When asked if retirement is an issue for her, she just laughs: "Well, I don't have time for that!"

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf