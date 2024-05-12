50 years of the VW Golf
The Golf VII: less weight, less fuel consumption
The Golf is the most successful Volkswagen and the best-selling European car since the invention of the automobile. On September 4, 2012, Volkswagen celebrated the world premiere of the seventh Golf in Berlin, which was characterized above all by its low weight and lower fuel consumption. Together with VW, we are celebrating 50 years of the Golf - and you can win.
The seventh evolutionary stage of the Golf featured a completely newly developed generation of engines. The weight of the new Golf was reduced by up to 100 kg, reversing the much-cited weight spiral. Depending on the engine, fuel consumption was reduced by up to 23 percent compared to its predecessor.
Full range of new assistance systems
The standard equipment of every Golf VII included seven airbags and the Electronic Stabilization System (ESC) as well as the new multi-collision brake, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, the XDS electronic transverse differential lock, the recuperation mode and the start-stop system.
The seventh generation of the legendary GTI was also available from spring 2013. Its 2.0-liter TSI produced 162 or 169 kW (220 PS or 230 PS) in conjunction with the optional Performance package. The sporty spearhead was the 221 kW (300 PS) Golf R, which also cut a fine figure on the racetrack.
Emission-free driving pleasure with the e-Golf
The e-Golf made emission-free driving fun possible. With its powerful and highly efficient electric drive, it enables a range of up to 190 kilometers. The latest representative in the alternative drive concept category was the Golf GTE with plug-in hybrid. It impressed with a system output of 150 kW (204 PS) and a combined consumption of just 1.5 liters of premium fuel per 100 kilometers. The purely electric range was around 50 kilometers.
Everything was new in terms of diesel too. The turbocharged direct-injection diesel engines delivered between 66 and 135 kW (90 and 184 PS) in the high-torque GTD. The efficiency of the diesel engines in the new Golf was demonstrated by the new Golf BlueMotion, which consumed just 3.4 liters of diesel with the 1.6-liter TDI and achieved energy efficiency class A+.
By 2019, 6.3 million units of the Golf VII had left the factory.
Win now: Drive a VW Golf Rabbit for 1 year
As a registered user on krone.at, you have the chance to win 1 of 50 VW Golf Rabbits for 1 year including VW Genuine complete winter wheels, fully comprehensive insurance and a vignette for 1 year until May 19. Search for one of the eight VW Golf generations on krone.at and with one click it will end up in your digital collection album.If you have collected all VW Golf generations after the eight weeks, you have the chance to win one of 50 VW Golf Rabbit.
Suchen, sammeln und gewinnen.
Have you missed a generation? No problem! In your digital scrapbook and at www.krone.at/50jahrevwgolf you can collect all VW Golf generations during the eight weeks and stand a chance of winning a VW Golf Rabbit for a year,including VW Genuine complete winter wheels, fully comprehensive insurance and a vignette for one year!
Alternatively, you can also cut out one of the eight VW generations in each Sunday edition of the Kronen Zeitung, stick it in the collection card enclosed on March 29, 2024 (or download the collection card HERE ) and upload the complete collection card from May 19, 2024 up to and including May 31, 2024 HERE or send it to the following address (date of postmark applies).
Kronen Zeitung
Keyword: "VW competition"
P.O. Box 200
1203 Vienna
The winners will be drawn and contacted from June 10* All further information and the conditions of participation can be found HERE.
