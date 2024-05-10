Over, over, over
Official! Dominic Thiem leaves the tennis stage
One of the greats is leaving the world tennis stage. As Dominic Thiem announced on his social media channels on Friday, the Lower Austrian will end his active career after the 2024 season.
"The 2024 season will be my last," explained Thiem on Instagram and co. "There are several reasons for this. My wrist hasn't healed as I had imagined. The second reason is my inner feeling. I played long and carefully with the idea of what to do next. It has been an incredible journey for which I am immensely grateful. In the end, however, I came to the decision to end my career at the end of the season. It's the right decision and I'm very happy with it." He will publish more details in the form of a vlog on Saturday.
Titles for eternity
For years, the Lichtenwörth native was one of the best players in the world, with the 2020 US Open title marking the highlight of the 30-year-old's career.
However, a wrist injury set the former number three in the ATP rankings back in 2021 and attempts to fight his way back to the top were unsuccessful. Thiem will probably play his last service game at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna in October.
Dominic THIEM (30 years old):
Born: September 3, 1993 in Wiener Neustadt
Place of residence: Lichtenwörth or Weiden am See
Marital status: single
Height/weight: 1.85 m/79 kg
Professional since 2011, right-handed, one-handed backhand
Coach: Wolfgang Thiem, Manager: Moritz Thiem
Current world ranking: 117th (8.5.24)
Best WRL ranking: 3rd (as of 2.3.2020)
Was always in the top ten from 6.6.2016 to November 2021
Career prize money (gross): 30.183 million US dollars
