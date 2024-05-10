Official! Dominic Thiem leaves the tennis stage

"The 2024 season will be my last," explained Thiem on Instagram and co. "There are several reasons for this. My wrist hasn't healed as I had imagined. The second reason is my inner feeling. I played long and carefully with the idea of what to do next. It has been an incredible journey for which I am immensely grateful. In the end, however, I came to the decision to end my career at the end of the season. It's the right decision and I'm very happy with it." He will publish more details in the form of a vlog on Saturday.