Soon in Austria!

Jasmin Wagner: From flower to flower

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 09:48

Jasmin Wagner is coming to the 4GameChangers Festival on May 15: she will be joining the discussion on the topic of "(F)Empower the Change"!

"Herz an Herz" became "Spring in mein Herz", the fast techno-like basses became somewhat tamer but still typical sounds, Blümchen became Jasmin Wagner. Born in Hamburg, she was regarded as the most successful German solo artist of the 1990s, shaping club scenes and youth movements with her catchy tunes such as "Boomerang", selling millions of records and becoming an integral part of the local music scene.

From Hollywood to Austria
After even starring alongside Til Schweiger, Sylvester Stallone and Verona Pooth in the action film "Driven" at the height of her career, the then 21-year-old even considered moving the center of her life to Hollywood, but "she didn't want to leave all her fans behind that soon".

Jasmin Wagner, alias Blümchen, has been making music for almost 30 years.
Jasmin Wagner, alias Blümchen, has been making music for almost 30 years.
(Bild: Wallocha, Stephan / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

At the turn of the millennium, she gave up her memorable stage name and soon it became quiet(er) around her. Only her appearance - although not her style of dress - is still very reminiscent of the lively girl from back then. Making her point with the 4GameChangersSince then, a lot has happened in the 44-year-old's life. Today she is "in love, engaged, married" and has even been a mother for the first time for around a year. In other words, a "gstandene" woman, and as such she will be a guest at the 4GameChangers Festival in Vienna on May 15. At the "4Future Day", she will be part of a prominent panel discussing the topic of "(F)Empower the Change".

The day will be a busy one for media professional Wagner. A special edition of the PULS 24 news format "Wild Umstritten" with news anchor Werner Sejka is also on the program for her.

Here she will make her views clear. Just like many other VIPs who will be present during the event. Tennis ace Dominic Thiem and ESC lady Kaleen have also confirmed their attendance.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
