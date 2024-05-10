Jasmin Wagner: From flower to flower

At the turn of the millennium, she gave up her memorable stage name and soon it became quiet(er) around her. Only her appearance - although not her style of dress - is still very reminiscent of the lively girl from back then. Making her point with the 4GameChangersSince then, a lot has happened in the 44-year-old's life. Today she is "in love, engaged, married" and has even been a mother for the first time for around a year. In other words, a "gstandene" woman, and as such she will be a guest at the 4GameChangers Festival in Vienna on May 15. At the "4Future Day", she will be part of a prominent panel discussing the topic of "(F)Empower the Change".