Gone again
FPÖ puzzled by missing posters
Freedom Party posters for the EU elections have already been removed twice in quick succession in Lockenhaus
The fact that the Freedom Party's election advertising is a popular target in many towns and villages and that it is often graffitied or damaged is something that happens almost every time there is an election. In a recent case, however, the FPÖ Hollow Chamber posters, which were hung on trees in Lockenhaus, did not fall victim to vandalism but disappeared completely.
Only cable ties left
According to district party chairman, local councillor Sandro Waldmann, the prominently placed party advertising was gone from one day to the next. The missing posters were replaced by new ones, but these did not remain in place for long either. They were also removed by unknown persons. Only the cable ties were left behind.
Municipality is innocent
The first suspicion was that the municipality had arranged for the political advertising to be removed. According to Waldmann, the mayor had told him that the municipality had nothing to do with it. The mayor had also said that he had no problem with the posters.
Posters put up for the third time
This leaves the municipality puzzled as to where the Freedom Party election advertising has gone and what the "collector(s)" have done with it. In the meantime, fresh posters have been put up in the same place for a third time. "They are still there," says Waldmann.
