Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gone again

FPÖ puzzled by missing posters

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 08:58

Freedom Party posters for the EU elections have already been removed twice in quick succession in Lockenhaus

comment0 Kommentare

The fact that the Freedom Party's election advertising is a popular target in many towns and villages and that it is often graffitied or damaged is something that happens almost every time there is an election. In a recent case, however, the FPÖ Hollow Chamber posters, which were hung on trees in Lockenhaus, did not fall victim to vandalism but disappeared completely.

Only cable ties left
According to district party chairman, local councillor Sandro Waldmann, the prominently placed party advertising was gone from one day to the next. The missing posters were replaced by new ones, but these did not remain in place for long either. They were also removed by unknown persons. Only the cable ties were left behind.

Municipality is innocent
The first suspicion was that the municipality had arranged for the political advertising to be removed. According to Waldmann, the mayor had told him that the municipality had nothing to do with it. The mayor had also said that he had no problem with the posters.

Posters put up for the third time
This leaves the municipality puzzled as to where the Freedom Party election advertising has gone and what the "collector(s)" have done with it. In the meantime, fresh posters have been put up in the same place for a third time. "They are still there," says Waldmann.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf