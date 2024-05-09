The harbor festival started with a record number of visitors

The four-day Alps-Adriatic harbor festival got off to a more than successful start. On Ascension Day, the organizers recorded a record number of visitors in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht. No wonder - after the rainy days, the people of Klagenfurt and visitors from home and abroad enjoyed the sunny weather and the summery atmosphere on Lake Wörthersee. The "Kärntner Krone" takes you on a tour of the colorful hustle and bustle. And one thing is clear: there is plenty to discover this year too. The culinary mile on the lakeside promenade is particularly popular - there is something for every taste: spaghetti, cannelloni, local quality products such as Glundner bread, as well as sausages and Italian snacks, calamari in different varieties and sweets in the form of Baumkuchen, pancakes and waffles.