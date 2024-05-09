In the east bay
The harbor festival started with a record number of visitors
A culinary offering from the Alps-Adriatic region, lots of music and a colorful supporting program attracted thousands of visitors to the harbor festival in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht. The spectacle continues until Sunday.
The four-day Alps-Adriatic harbor festival got off to a more than successful start. On Ascension Day, the organizers recorded a record number of visitors in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht. No wonder - after the rainy days, the people of Klagenfurt and visitors from home and abroad enjoyed the sunny weather and the summery atmosphere on Lake Wörthersee. The "Kärntner Krone" takes you on a tour of the colorful hustle and bustle. And one thing is clear: there is plenty to discover this year too. The culinary mile on the lakeside promenade is particularly popular - there is something for every taste: spaghetti, cannelloni, local quality products such as Glundner bread, as well as sausages and Italian snacks, calamari in different varieties and sweets in the form of Baumkuchen, pancakes and waffles.
Friends from the Alps-Adriatic region
"Carinthia is my second home," enthuses Stefano Mazzolini, Vice-President of the Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia, who is also represented for the first time by the Tarvisio and Sella Nevea ski schools. The tour finally takes us past the playland, where children's hearts beat faster: face painting, rodeo, bouncy castles and carousels await the little visitors.
Finally, the tour ends at the Lido stage, where a colorful program is offered daily from 12 noon. In addition to Matthias Ortner, who will be performing at the big Matakustix show in July, Christian Krall as the "Krone" reading uncle and singer as well as the John Deer Band and Blues Miki & Anthony Basso will also be providing a great atmosphere.
The program on Friday:
- Villa Lido stage:
12-14 h: Kärnt'n Gluat
3 - 3.30 pm: Punch and Judy show
4-5 p.m.: Ivano Albano
6-9 p.m.: Gran Tourismo
- Children's program (2-7 pm):
Make-up corner, jugglers, monster scooter, bobby car, painting and crafts, bouncy castles, trampoline, slow train, Magic Klaus and much more.
- Music program (12-21 h):
Wörtherseeklang, Geschwister Scharf, Fohnsdorfer Geigenmusi, Ivano Albano, Gasper Belaj Trio, Kärnt'n Gluat, Musischmaus, Blues Miki & Anthony Basso
Sunshine, Lake Wörthersee, crispy pastries, fresh fruit and the most delicious milk and cheese specialties from Kärntnermilch - it's hard to imagine a better start to the day. This is exactly what the popular and now traditional breakfast in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht, which marked the start of the Alps-Adriatic Harbour Festival, offered. For over two hours, Kärntnermilch, Robitsch (fruit and vegetables), Haubis (pastries) and Eierring Herzogstuhl fed the hungry early risers.
The local products from Kärntnermilch can still be enjoyed until Sunday at the stand next to the Lido stage, including Kärntnermilch Drautaler, which was awarded the AMA cheese emperor prize for best semi-hard cheese.
