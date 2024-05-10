Vorteilswelt
Protest action

“Everyone deserves the best possible care”

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 06:00

In the run-up to World Care Day (May 12), Vorarlberg's ÖGB pensioners demonstrated in Feldkirch for sustainable funding of the care system and better working conditions for those working in this field. The motto of the event was not lacking in clarity: "In times of need, we are dead without care!"

comment0 Kommentare

The population is getting older, traditional family structures are increasingly disintegrating and, as a result, the need for care is increasing. Not least during the coronavirus pandemic, carers became the focus of public attention - although there was a lot of applause and warm words, the general conditions have hardly improved since then.

The ÖGB pensioners therefore took to the streets in Feldkirch on Wednesday under the slogan "In times of need, we are dead without care". They have two main concerns: Firstly, that politicians ensure sustainable funding for high-quality care. "Just like income, age must not play a role in care and support - everyone deserves the best possible care and support," emphasizes Ernst Lerch, regional chairman of the ÖGB pensioners.

Ernst Lerch, National Chairman of the ÖGB Pensioners. (Bild: ÖGB Vorarlberg)
Ernst Lerch, National Chairman of the ÖGB Pensioners.
(Bild: ÖGB Vorarlberg)

And secondly, the working conditions for care workers must finally be improved: "Care workers are working to the limit - we need a better staffing ratio and the security for employees to be able to take time off without constantly being on call!"

Lerch and his fellow campaigners are also calling for the expansion of palliative care facilities, high-quality, comprehensive and affordable support services, including for relatives, and higher quality 24-hour care.

Zitat Icon

We want to raise public awareness of the issue. Because everyone needs care at some point and everyone deserves good care.

Ernst Lerch

With all these measures, the maxim must always be: more state, less private. "We know that the entire health and care sector has become a playing field for private companies that are scenting and already earning big money. The government must take action against this and invest itself," says Lerch. However, instead of taking matters into their own hands, the state and federal government are mainly practising appeasement. "It's time for politicians to make a clear commitment!"

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Folgen Sie uns auf