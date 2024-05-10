Horse Wels until Sunday
This is where horse fans’ hearts beat faster!
Daredevil jumping, courageous stunts, elegant dressage, sensational shows - and calming snorts! Welcome to "Pferd Wels", the trade fair that makes the hearts of all horse fans beat faster! The first day was already very popular. Everything to do with horses and riding is on offer here until Sunday, May 12.
He measures just one meter at the shoulder and is already a horse: Shetland pony Schecko is making his first big appearance today at the "Pferd Wels" trade fair, presented by the "Krone". "This is a great opportunity for the 3-year-old to get used to louder surroundings," says horse whisperer Enna. And the two of them are already out and about in the arena. There are a total of 500 horses on the grounds this year.
The good school of cowboys and cowgirls
One "stable", sorry, one hall further on, you can watch the western riders. Dressed in chic fringed chaps and cowboy hats, the riders compete in an exciting dressage competition on loose reins.
In Hall 8 it's cozy, first we groom together, then young horse fans (3 to 8 years) can take a few laps on a well-behaved four-legged friend for the first time in the riding kindergarten. The adults can marvel at the racy Friesians. Or you can go for a bite to eat, as there are also delicacies at the fair.
Show jumping competition and horse bloggers
A top-class national show jumping tournament takes place in the "Krone" riding arena. There is also a big crowd at the influencer point, where horse bloggers have time for selfies. Even Anita Girlietainment is on site. And there is a huge range of exhibitors presenting everything from trailers to helmets, treats, riding trips and bridles.
The lessons given by horse professionals Bernd Hackl and Kerstin Rester, who let visitors look over their shoulders as they work with a young horse, are filled to capacity.
Popular show, new acts
This year's sensational highlight is the "Night of the Horses" gala (Fri, Sat 7 pm, Sun 10.30 am) with many new fast-paced stunt acts, elegant liberty dressage and humorous performances, such as a terrific comedy dog show. The Ingelsberg vaulting group performs acrobatics at the highest level, and local heroes from ABZ Lambach have rehearsed a show number that is well worth seeing.
Advantages with the "Krone"
"Krone" BonusCard holders and their accompanying person receive a discount of € 3.50 each on the day ticket and for the "Night of the Horses" gala. The discount is available on site upon presentation of the "Krone" BonusCard.
The "Pferd Wels" trade fair is open until Sunday, May 12.
Kommentare
