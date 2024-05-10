This is where horse fans’ hearts beat faster!

He measures just one meter at the shoulder and is already a horse: Shetland pony Schecko is making his first big appearance today at the "Pferd Wels" trade fair, presented by the "Krone". "This is a great opportunity for the 3-year-old to get used to louder surroundings," says horse whisperer Enna. And the two of them are already out and about in the arena. There are a total of 500 horses on the grounds this year.