Schlagerbooom Open Air
Crowd of stars at the big Silbereisen show in Kitz
Florian Silbereisen may still be filming for the TV series "Das Traumschiff" in Miami, but he is already counting down the days until June 7/8. He will be seen and heard for the second time in Kitzbühel with the "Schlagerbooom Open Air 2024". Top-class guests will be there.
"It's only a month away, then it's time again: the stadium in Kitzbühel will be transformed into a huge sea of lights! Everyone sings and celebrates! It will be an unforgettable show!"
Premiere thrilled an audience of millions
Last year, the live show, which was shown in the tennis stadium for the first time, really hit the spot, thrilling not only the fans in the completely sold-out tennis stadium with spectacular (drone) interludes and great lighting effects, but also millions in front of the TV screens. The beginning alone was breathtaking: Silbereisen arrived at the spectacle hanging from a rope under a helicopter.
Lots of stars and probably surprises too
Numerous stars are coming to the Gamsstadt again this year: Howard Carpendale, Ben Zucker, Kerstin Ott, Marianne Rosenberg, Anna Ermakova, Voxxclub and Mickie Krause will be there as well as Andy Borg, Chris Steger and DJ Ötzi!
A big farewell from the stage
The performance of the Seer, who will be Florian Silbereisen's guests for the last time before possibly saying goodbye to the stage for good, is likely to be particularly emotional. They will of course sing their biggest hit "Wilds Wossa" once again!
It really is a great honor for me! I really appreciate him taking the time to come to the stadium!
Florian Silbereisen
Rainhard Fendrich and Andrea Berg will also be there
A legend will also provide goosebumps: Rainhard Fendrich will finally be back on a big TV show! Florian Silbereisen is particularly pleased: "It really is a great honor for me! I really appreciate him taking the time to come to the stadium!"
A highlight will be the visit of record-breaking singer Andrea Berg. After her TV break, she is returning to the stage with a brand new single and her greatest hits!
Tickets for the live show sold out within a few hours and have been sold out for months. Remaining tickets for the first recording of the dress rehearsal on June 7 are now available at oeticket.at.
