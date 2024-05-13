Even senior citizens can enjoy this food again

New for palliative care too

It was precisely with this objective in mind that the research kitchen worked on the development of the Wiener Schnitzel from the 3D printer. "We succeeded in coming very close to the original, both visually and in terms of taste," emphasizes Jelinek. The so-called "liquid drops" are specially designed for palliative residents. They promote sensory perception in the mouth. These drops in various flavors are also very suitable for people with dementia, as they provide liquid in a different dosage form.