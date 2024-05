Up to 30 million euros over the next five years

At the same time, further plans are being drawn up: "Over the next five years, 20 to 30 million will be invested at the site," says Braunshofer. Not only production is to grow, but also the warehouse. In future, all of Berglandmilch's Emmental cheese will therefore be matured in Geinberg, creating the large holes that are typical of it in the Innviertel region.