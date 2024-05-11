Miba alleviates the fear of power failure

Rotor blades with a diameter of 400 meters

Gear manufacturers for wind turbines install bearings made by Miba. The dimensions of these systems are becoming increasingly gigantic. "The wind turbines that will be launched on the market in 2026 and 2027 have rotor blades with a diameter of 400 meters - it took ten years to develop the engine bearings required for this," says the entrepreneur, who is pleased that the company's commitment in this area is fully in line with the company's mission "Technologies for a clean planet".