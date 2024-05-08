Trump celebrates further success with stalling tactics

Trump already achieved a legal success on Tuesday. In the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents, the official start of the trial against him in Florida was postponed indefinitely. In total, Trump is accused in four criminal proceedings - in addition to the proceedings in Georgia and Florida, there is another election fraud trial in the US capital Washington and a hush money trial in New York. This is the only trial against Trump that has officially begun so far. For weeks, Trump has regularly sat in court for hours on end. After the US presidential election in November, he wants to move back into the White House.