End of career! A Wolfsberg European hero steps down

"Brutal quality under Struber, Feldhofer, Ilzer..."

There was a lot of that: The international successes of the "Wolves" are of course unforgettable. The intelligent right-back played in the legendary 4:0 Europa League victory in Gladbach in 2019, drew twice against AS Roma and faced Tottenham in the round of 16 in 2021 (1:4, 0:4). "We played attractive soccer under Struber, Feldhofer and before that under Ilzer, the quality was really brutal," recalls Novak.