“Mother’s Day tradition must be preserved”

The Viennese celebrate Mother's Day and associate it with fond memories

"Not everything new is always good. This debate shows that once again," says Ingrid Küffner, who will be spending Sunday with her daughter. Ulrike Pichler will also be spending the day with her family and attaches less importance to presents. Monika Chapek, who receives a bouquet of flowers from her son every year, is different. She's not the only one - the flower store in the Auhof Center is also very busy before Mother's Day. For saleswoman Christine Matzinger, this day also has great personal significance. Young mother Julia Klimovic wants to continue the tradition with her daughter.