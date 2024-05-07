Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Basketball play-off

Gunners keep a cool head and have match point

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 23:00

Oberwart's basketball players are one win away from reaching the Superliga final! The 67:66 victory in the second game of the best-of-five semi-final series against Traiskirchen was the 16th win in the last 17 games for the Gunners - who coped with their absences and kept a cool head.

comment0 Kommentare

"Find simple solutions," coach Horst Leitner told his Oberwart basketball players going into the second semi-final duel against Traiskirchen. This was not so easy, as Munis Tutu was missing alongside Edi Patekar, who was ill. But the Gunners have already had plenty of opportunities to deal with absences this season.

Coach Horst Leitner again had the right tactics at the ready. (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Coach Horst Leitner again had the right tactics at the ready.
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

10:0 run for Traiskirchen
After an evenly poised start, the visitors pulled away shortly before the break with a 10:0 run (from 30:26 to 30:36). In contrast to game one, they were more focused in defense and hardly allowed Oberwart any second chances.

(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

Monroe secured victory in the "thriller"
However, the Burgenland club was able to cope with Derrek Brooks' 5th foul in the final quarter and kept a cool head in crunch time. And they already have the first match point to reach the final in Traiskirchen on Thursday! Because Magdy Abou-Ahmed also grew alongside the outstanding Sebastian Käferle, as Kris Monroe secured the 67:66 victory after a dream assist from Daniel Köppel with three seconds left on the clock.

Zitat Icon

We were very lucky, but we also did a great job considering our problems!

Gunners-Coach Horst LEITNER

"We didn't have any energy in the first half, but then pulled off the win with a great mental performance," said Leitner, praising his team. And captain Käferle, his team's high scorer with 16 points, added: "It doesn't matter whether it was by 20 points or one - we really wanted to make it 2:0 and we did it because we kept our cool in the finish."

Wolfgang Haenlein
Wolfgang Haenlein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf