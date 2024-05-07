"Didn't say anything"
Porn star describes sex with Trump in court
In the hush money trial against former US President Donald Trump, porn star Stormy Daniels has described sex with the now 77-year-old in detail. The act would have taken place in a hotel room. Daniels was in an emotional state of emergency before and after the sex.
In the presence of Trump in court in New York on Tuesday, Daniels described during a very tense interrogation that she had been confused during the act in Trump's hotel suite at Lake Tahoe in 2006. She was shaking so badly after sex that she had trouble getting dressed.
Trump got in the way
Daniels went on to say that she had wanted to leave the hotel room before having sex, but that Trump had stood in her way. However, he did not appear threatening to her. According to several media outlets, Daniels then described the sexual intercourse as something that she let happen to her and that passed quickly. Trump did not wear a condom. She therefore did not say no to him "because I didn't say anything at all", the witness said.
According to the reports, Trump listened to the intimate and sometimes unpleasant details with growing impatience. Meanwhile, the judge appeared annoyed by the prosecution's questioning of Daniels. The faces of the jurors were largely described as expressionless. Trump had met Daniels in 2006 at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe on the border between California and Nevada and invited her to dinner.
Trump drew a comparison to his own daughter
At this dinner, Daniels asked Trump, according to his own statements, whether he had a wife. Trump replied that he and his wife did not sleep in the same room. The ex-president had married his wife Melania the year before. According to the witness, Trump also compared Daniels to his daughter. The New York Times suspected that this was Ivanka Trump.
Several media outlets present in the courtroom described Daniels' statements in the same way. The indictment accuses Trump of trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election by paying Daniels 130,000 dollars in hush money. Although the transaction itself was not illegal, Trump falsified business documents when reimbursing the money to his lawyer Michael Cohen in order to conceal its actual purpose.
Trump denies intimate encounter
This is the first criminal case against an ex-president in US history. Trump faces several years in prison, which could also be suspended, or a fine. The case could influence the US election campaign. Trump wants to be re-elected president in November. He had pleaded not guilty. He has also repeatedly denied having sex with Daniels.
