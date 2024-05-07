Fugitive races through early morning traffic at 190 km/h

Wild escape

Regardless of the early morning traffic - some children were already on their way to school - the driver drove at up to 190 km/h via Lichtenau - Prendt - Windhaag - Mairspint - Hammern - Leopoldschlag and then back to Rainbach via the B 310. There, at 7.04 a.m., he again broke through a roadblock at an inclined truck and again drove towards Lichtenau. After the fugitive noticed another roadblock in Leopoldschlag, he turned left in the town center onto a steep uphill municipal road, which finally ended in a wooded area.