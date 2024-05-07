Burglar caught
Fugitive races through early morning traffic at 190 km/h
Wild scenes on Tuesday morning in the Mühlviertel. The police had made a find while searching for two burglars from the Czech Republic. But one of the two criminals fled in his vehicle. He sped through the Freistadt district at speeds of up to 190 km/h before he was caught.
Officers from the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office carried out a manhunt for a group of Czech criminals in the district of Freistadt on Tuesday night at the request of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office. They were wanted for commercial theft as part of a criminal organization for burglaries in apartment buildings, underground garages, theft of motorcycles, e-bikes, bicycles and complete bicycles.
Two cars stopped
Two perpetrator vehicles were finally forced to stop by a roadblock in the area of Rainbach at 6.51 a.m. in the Lichtenauerstraße. While the driver of one vehicle, a 35-year-old Czech national from Budweis, was arrested, the following driver, a 31-year-old Czech from Budweis, broke through the roadblock and fled at very high speed on the L 1482 in the direction of Lichtenau.
Wild escape
Regardless of the early morning traffic - some children were already on their way to school - the driver drove at up to 190 km/h via Lichtenau - Prendt - Windhaag - Mairspint - Hammern - Leopoldschlag and then back to Rainbach via the B 310. There, at 7.04 a.m., he again broke through a roadblock at an inclined truck and again drove towards Lichtenau. After the fugitive noticed another roadblock in Leopoldschlag, he turned left in the town center onto a steep uphill municipal road, which finally ended in a wooded area.
Escape and drugs
The driver attempted to flee on foot in the dense forest area in a south-easterly direction, but was finally stopped and arrested by the police at 7:23 am. A drug test was carried out and the driver was found to be unfit to drive. High-priced stolen goods were seized in both vehicles. The two detainees were initially taken to the Linz police detention center.
