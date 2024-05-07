Vorteilswelt
48 athletes taking part

The right fashion can be worth Olympic gold

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 18:20

Presentation of the Olympic collection in Vienna!To date, 48 athletes from Austria have qualified for Paris, and there could be more than 70 ...

comment0 Kommentare

With a winning smile, they proudly presented their outfits for the Olympic Games in Paris at the Museumsquartier in Vienna. And the Alexandri sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini Marina are experts when it comes to fashion - after all, their work clothes are even included in the competition score in synchronized swimming and can therefore be decisive in the battle for gold: "The swimsuit has to match the music and theme of the routine, it is made by a seamstress from France who we have been working with since 2015," says Anna-Maria, who won the World Cup in the free freestyle with her sister at the Olympic dress rehearsal in Paris, receiving the highest scores ever achieved in the new scoring system.

The Alexandri sisters (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
The Alexandri sisters
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

60 items worth 4300 euros
The package that all ÖOC athletes receive for Paris includes 60 items worth 4300 euros - the highlight is the goatskin skirt and leather trousers: "It's good for me, the next step that shows me that everything is not a dream," laughs kitesurfer Valentin Bontus. He went for the freestyle version with spectacular tricks before an injury stopped him.

Judoka Michaela Polleres and javelin thrower Vicky Hudson with mascot. (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Judoka Michaela Polleres and javelin thrower Vicky Hudson with mascot.
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

"That's why I tried pure speed in 2021" - Formula Kite opened the right door at the right time. After fourth places at the 2023 World Championships and the European Championships, the aim is to win precious metal in Paris at the latest.

Rowing athlete Magdalena Lobnig (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Rowing athlete Magdalena Lobnig
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

While rower Magdalena Lobnig faces a race against time after suffering a slipped disc, Andy Onea, Thomas Frühwirth and Natalija Eder are eagerly awaiting the Paralympics. All of them already have at least one medal at home.

Andy Onea (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Andy Onea
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Swimmer Onea smiled: "My dream is for my little son Eliam to see me on the podium one day." Frühwirth grinned: "I already have three silver medals. So it's clear which color I still want."

Florian Gröger
Florian Gröger
Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
