The right fashion can be worth Olympic gold

With a winning smile, they proudly presented their outfits for the Olympic Games in Paris at the Museumsquartier in Vienna. And the Alexandri sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini Marina are experts when it comes to fashion - after all, their work clothes are even included in the competition score in synchronized swimming and can therefore be decisive in the battle for gold: "The swimsuit has to match the music and theme of the routine, it is made by a seamstress from France who we have been working with since 2015," says Anna-Maria, who won the World Cup in the free freestyle with her sister at the Olympic dress rehearsal in Paris, receiving the highest scores ever achieved in the new scoring system.