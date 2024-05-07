From waiter in Saalbach to karate pioneer

When Ivo Vukovic took over the karate club in Saalfelden, it had seven members. He now has five clubs in Pinzgau with a total of 300 members. The Croatian has made the sport of karate socially acceptable in his adopted country. "Karate is my life. When I was ten years old, I watched Bruce Lee films, and I started the sport when I was twelve. Now I've been doing it for 43 years," says Vukovic. When he came to the Alpine republic at the age of 21 and worked in catering in Saalbach, he could not have imagined that he would ever earn a living from it. He is now, among other things, the coach of Salzburg's greatest young hope: his daughter Marina.