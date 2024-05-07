Palestine activists are already exhausted

On Tuesday morning, around 40 people were still on site at the Krone site inspection. Most of them were wearing FFP2 masks and Palestinian scarves. The day before, there had been around 100 manifestors. But nobody wanted to talk to us. After shouting anti-Jewish slogans accompanied by drums until late into the night, the activists said they were too tired to answer any questions. It therefore remains unclear who is behind the university protest camp.