Bizarre protest camp
Palestine activists are already exhausted
Since Monday evening, masked protesters have set up a tent camp on the university campus in Vienna's Old General Hospital. The ÖH speaks of "anti-Semitic groups" and clearly distances itself. The police are monitoring the situation and are not intervening for the time being. The protesters were already showing signs of exhaustion on day 2. A "Krone" local inspection.
In a night and fog operation on Monday evening, pro-Palestinian activists reportedly set up a protest camp on a green area in courtyard 1 on the university campus in the old AKH.
On Tuesday morning, around 40 people were still on site at the Krone site inspection. Most of them were wearing FFP2 masks and Palestinian scarves. The day before, there had been around 100 manifestors. But nobody wanted to talk to us. After shouting anti-Jewish slogans accompanied by drums until late into the night, the activists said they were too tired to answer any questions. It therefore remains unclear who is behind the university protest camp.
What is striking is that the majority of the protesters are young women. They also only communicate with each other in English. With an American accent. Curious: a "camp wish list" was also drawn up by the protesters. They need lights, blankets, megaphones, coffee, milk and bicycles. Incidentally, the protesters are not thinking of leaving. They seem to want to call their bluff. Tuesday's program included a reading circle, a communal lunch, various speeches and a picnic.
Police are keeping a close eye on the rally
"There is currently no legal possibility of breaking up the rally," said the Vienna police in response to a Krone inquiry. The protest camp is a rally within the meaning of the Assembly Act. So far, no criminal behavior had been detected, nor had public safety or the public good been endangered. Furthermore, the site is a publicly accessible area, and there is currently no unreasonable demand for the person being notified.
Further impressions from the protest camp:
The Vienna police are keeping a close eye on the rally and are also checking whether the continuation of the rally will lead to any disruption of university operations. In this case, the unacceptability of the demonstration in relation to university operations would be re-examined. At the same time, dialog with the rally participants will be intensified," the Vienna Police added.
The protesters are supported by the association "Der Funke", a revolutionary communist group, and the anti-Israel movement BDS Austria, which openly calls for a boycott of Israel. Both groups are considered anti-Semitic and are also calling for a university protest. Incidentally, the tents in the nearby Sigmund Freud Park have already been dismantled.
