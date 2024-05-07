“Gauder Hogmoar”: the exciting scenes in the video

"There is no hall for us in the entire Zillertal"

Anton Hollaus, chairman of the Zillertal Ranggel and Judo Association, also addressed a serious topic in front of the camera. "The political representatives are always there when it comes to taking photos, but when we have serious problems to solve, it's always a long road," he says, "the interest in our sport among young people is currently unbroken. But unfortunately we now have to send children away because we no longer have room for them. In other words, there is no suitable hall for us in the Zillertal that we can use with around 40 children - that seems impossible. And once an option opens up, everything drags on to such an extent that the coaches run out of steam and jump ship."