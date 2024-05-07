Vorteilswelt
East Tyrolean takes victory

“Gauder Hogmoar”: the exciting scenes in the video

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 16:00

The traditional tussle for the title of "Gauder Hogmoar 2024" as part of the Gauder Fest in Zell am Ziller once again drew in the crowds on Saturday. The "Krone" has been presenting this popular competition for five years. That's why we joined the riders and spectators with a camera team this year. In addition to the jubilant atmosphere, there were also critical words - see video above.

comment0 Kommentare

He is a true "Kroftlaggl", the East Tyrolean Lukas Mattersberger. As reported, he finally prevailed in a thrilling final battle against his rival Stefan Gastl (Brixental/Wildschönau club) at the second attempt. "It was a real feat of strength", he puffed in the krone.tv interview, "the final fight was the most difficult". The overhead line fitter's other goals for this year: "To win the championship and stay injury-free!"

Lukas Mattersberger (above) and Stefan Gastl fought a fierce battle for the "Hogmoar". (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Lukas Mattersberger (above) and Stefan Gastl fought a fierce battle for the "Hogmoar".
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Fun is also allowed in between: A groom (below) at the polter climbed into the arena to get really screwed by the "Hogmoar 2023", Philip Holzer. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Fun is also allowed in between: A groom (below) at the polter climbed into the arena to get really screwed by the "Hogmoar 2023", Philip Holzer.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The crowds cheered on the athletes. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The crowds cheered on the athletes.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Former winners among the spectators
The East Tyrolean was not only cheered on by the spectators, who came in droves in glorious weather, but also by the former "Hogmoar winners" from the Zillertal: Siegfried Gruber, Simon Schweinberger, Anton Hollaus and Florian Lindner. They would have preferred a Zillertal winner - but the battle for this coveted title is, as we all know, not a concert of wishes. "It will work out again in the near future," they agreed.

Zitat Icon

Unfortunately, we now have to send children away because we don't have a hall.

Anton Wurm, Obmann Zillertaler Ranggler

"There is no hall for us in the entire Zillertal"
Anton Hollaus, chairman of the Zillertal Ranggel and Judo Association, also addressed a serious topic in front of the camera. "The political representatives are always there when it comes to taking photos, but when we have serious problems to solve, it's always a long road," he says, "the interest in our sport among young people is currently unbroken. But unfortunately we now have to send children away because we no longer have room for them. In other words, there is no suitable hall for us in the Zillertal that we can use with around 40 children - that seems impossible. And once an option opens up, everything drags on to such an extent that the coaches run out of steam and jump ship."

Offers are welcome
Hopefully a suitable training hall can be found in the Zillertal in the near future so that even more motivated children interested in sport don't have to be turned away. Wurm is happy to hear from anyone.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
