Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Contract terminations

Electricity price increase: first lawsuits have failed

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 14:00

Terminated contracts and new, more expensive offers - this is how Kelag implemented the electricity price increase last summer. However, some customers did not want to accept this approach and took the matter to court. Now the first rulings have come down in Kelag's favor.

comment0 Kommentare

"The rulings from the Klagenfurt District Court confirm that we acted in accordance with the law. However, we are still not satisfied," explains Kelag's Head of Sales Alexander Jordan in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. He is referring to the current legal situation in Austria. "Energy suppliers and energy customers need legal certainty. This does not currently exist," says Jordan. "Not a single electricity price adjustment in Austria has not been the subject of a complaint and is currently before the courts."

Court agrees with Kelag
Eleven civil lawsuits have been filed against Kelag. "We have around 200,000 customers, 99 percent have stayed with us. Therefore, eleven lawsuits are not very many in relation, all of which were brought by one lawyer," the Head of Sales points out. "Two of them failed on formal legal grounds, but in the third, the court found that our approach was appropriate and that it was not a notice of termination or circumvention."

New contract even in the event of a reduction
However, the current legal situation not only makes price increases more difficult. "A new contract was also necessary for our electricity price reduction on April 1 in order to be on the safe side legally," explains Alexander Jordan. "And although there was no new commitment and only a price guarantee for twelve months, only just under 60 percent accepted the offer and now have a cheaper tariff." To increase this rate, the Carinthian energy supplier is planning further campaigns in June and July.

New regulation is required
Ultimately, however, it is up to the legislator at federal level to make the process less cumbersome in future. E-Control also points out the problem and sees the current procedure as the only safe way forward. "We are not alone in our demand for legal clarity - the provincial governors' conference also wants a clear, new legal regulation," Jordan clarifies. "But this has not yet been implemented."

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf