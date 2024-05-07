Electricity price increase: first lawsuits have failed

Court agrees with Kelag

Eleven civil lawsuits have been filed against Kelag. "We have around 200,000 customers, 99 percent have stayed with us. Therefore, eleven lawsuits are not very many in relation, all of which were brought by one lawyer," the Head of Sales points out. "Two of them failed on formal legal grounds, but in the third, the court found that our approach was appropriate and that it was not a notice of termination or circumvention."