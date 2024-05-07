Vorteilswelt
Clear words

Bayern rejection because of Hoeneß? Rangnick clarifies

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 12:54

ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has not turned down FC Bayern because of Uli Hoeneß. "Contrary to some media reports, his public statements had no influence on my decision to stay with the ÖFB," the 65-year-old has now clarified.

comment0 Kommentare

Hoeneß had accused outgoing Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel of not being able to develop young players. "If it doesn't work out, you should buy someone else," said the honorary president. Tuchel reacted angrily and felt his "coaching honor had been violated". In addition, Hoeneß's statements were "miles away from reality".

"Very friendly relationship"
A verbal exchange that took place in the middle of Bayern's coaching search. Austria's team boss Rangnick was also at the top of the list and a preferred candidate. However, Hoeneß' statements did not influence his decision. Rangnick emphasized in an interview with "kicker": "Contrary to some media reports, his public statements had no influence on my decision to stay with the ÖFB." He has already had "a very friendly relationship with Uli Hoeneß for a long time".

Focus on the EURO
For Rangnick, the focus is exclusively on the European Championship. He still has a contract with the ÖFB until the end of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers, which is automatically extended until the summer of 2026 if he participates in the World Cup. However, President Klaus Mitterdorfer is already thinking about "how we can continue together beyond 2025. We'll do that calmly". Discussions include requirements and design options, "where he can get even more involved. That is also important for us".

