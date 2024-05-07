Clear words
Bayern rejection because of Hoeneß? Rangnick clarifies
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has not turned down FC Bayern because of Uli Hoeneß. "Contrary to some media reports, his public statements had no influence on my decision to stay with the ÖFB," the 65-year-old has now clarified.
Hoeneß had accused outgoing Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel of not being able to develop young players. "If it doesn't work out, you should buy someone else," said the honorary president. Tuchel reacted angrily and felt his "coaching honor had been violated". In addition, Hoeneß's statements were "miles away from reality".
"Very friendly relationship"
A verbal exchange that took place in the middle of Bayern's coaching search. Austria's team boss Rangnick was also at the top of the list and a preferred candidate. However, Hoeneß' statements did not influence his decision. Rangnick emphasized in an interview with "kicker": "Contrary to some media reports, his public statements had no influence on my decision to stay with the ÖFB." He has already had "a very friendly relationship with Uli Hoeneß for a long time".
Focus on the EURO
For Rangnick, the focus is exclusively on the European Championship. He still has a contract with the ÖFB until the end of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers, which is automatically extended until the summer of 2026 if he participates in the World Cup. However, President Klaus Mitterdorfer is already thinking about "how we can continue together beyond 2025. We'll do that calmly". Discussions include requirements and design options, "where he can get even more involved. That is also important for us".
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.