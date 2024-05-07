Bayern rejection because of Hoeneß? Rangnick clarifies

Focus on the EURO

For Rangnick, the focus is exclusively on the European Championship. He still has a contract with the ÖFB until the end of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers, which is automatically extended until the summer of 2026 if he participates in the World Cup. However, President Klaus Mitterdorfer is already thinking about "how we can continue together beyond 2025. We'll do that calmly". Discussions include requirements and design options, "where he can get even more involved. That is also important for us".