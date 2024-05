Oncoming traffic overlooked when turning

The 37-year-old was driving in Feldkirch at around 5.45 p.m. on Monday when he wanted to turn left at a junction. However, he probably overlooked the car of a 48-year-old man who was traveling in the opposite direction. A collision could no longer be avoided.

The 48-year-old's car was thrown against a house wall and the driver had to be taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.6 per mille.