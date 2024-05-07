“God gave me permission to kill my father”

The accused also threatened the public health officer

The accused had called the Feldkirch district authority and told them that he was the public health officer's devil. He threatened the latter if he received another letter requesting a monthly drug test. "I had a psychosis. I thought the doctor was a Nazi," said the 29-year-old from Oberland. Of course, he recognizes that he is ill and needs treatment. But like all other people, he loves his freedom, which is why he asked the jury to refrain from committing him to a forensic therapy center.