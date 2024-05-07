Kristoffersen to the ÖSV? “Then I won’t say no”

Not privy to Hirscher's plans

Kristoffersen only found out about Hirscher's plans a few hours before the announcement. "He called me in the evening to say something would be in the paper in the morning. At first I thought about a change in the company." The fact that Hirscher then told him about his comeback "came as a bit of a surprise, I have to say". However, Kristoffersen thinks the return of his former rival and boss at Van Deer is "very cool".