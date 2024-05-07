Change conceivable
Kristoffersen to the ÖSV? “Then I won’t say no”
Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen have shown the way - and Henrik Kristoffersen is also not averse to a change of nation. The technical specialist has lived in Salzburg with his girlfriend for many years and has strong ties to Austria. "I'm Norwegian, but I'm also a bit Austrian. If there is a chance that I can race in a red and white racing suit, then I won't say no," says Kristoffersen.
In contrast to Hirscher and Braathen, both of Kristoffersen's parents are from Norway. Nevertheless, he has found his adopted home in Austria and will marry his long-term girlfriend Tonje Barkenes this year. A thought - Kristoffersen is switching to the Austrian Ski Association - that is not far-fetched. "Yes, why not. But first I would need my Austrian passport," he said on ORF's "Sport am Sonntag".
"I'm Norwegian, but I'm also a bit of an Austrian. If there is a possibility that I can race with a red and white racing suit, then I won't say no."
He continues: "A lot of athletes are changing nations at the moment and there are certainly opportunities, but next season I'll stick with a bit of blue in my racing suit."
Not privy to Hirscher's plans
Kristoffersen only found out about Hirscher's plans a few hours before the announcement. "He called me in the evening to say something would be in the paper in the morning. At first I thought about a change in the company." The fact that Hirscher then told him about his comeback "came as a bit of a surprise, I have to say". However, Kristoffersen thinks the return of his former rival and boss at Van Deer is "very cool".
"He hasn't forgotten anything"
"We did a lot of slalom training last year. He's not slow and hasn't forgotten anything, that's for sure. With his quality, he certainly has no problem finishing in the top 30." And major successes cannot be ruled out either. "If he wins races again or (at least) finishes on the podium, I wouldn't be surprised," says Kristoffersen.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.