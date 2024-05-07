Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Change conceivable

Kristoffersen to the ÖSV? “Then I won’t say no”

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 10:59

Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen have shown the way - and Henrik Kristoffersen is also not averse to a change of nation. The technical specialist has lived in Salzburg with his girlfriend for many years and has strong ties to Austria. "I'm Norwegian, but I'm also a bit Austrian. If there is a chance that I can race in a red and white racing suit, then I won't say no," says Kristoffersen.

comment0 Kommentare

In contrast to Hirscher and Braathen, both of Kristoffersen's parents are from Norway. Nevertheless, he has found his adopted home in Austria and will marry his long-term girlfriend Tonje Barkenes this year. A thought - Kristoffersen is switching to the Austrian Ski Association - that is not far-fetched. "Yes, why not. But first I would need my Austrian passport," he said on ORF's "Sport am Sonntag".

"I'm Norwegian, but I'm also a bit of an Austrian. If there is a possibility that I can race with a red and white racing suit, then I won't say no."

He continues: "A lot of athletes are changing nations at the moment and there are certainly opportunities, but next season I'll stick with a bit of blue in my racing suit."

Marcel Hirscher (left) and Henrik Kristoffersen (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Marcel Hirscher (left) and Henrik Kristoffersen
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)

Not privy to Hirscher's plans
Kristoffersen only found out about Hirscher's plans a few hours before the announcement. "He called me in the evening to say something would be in the paper in the morning. At first I thought about a change in the company." The fact that Hirscher then told him about his comeback "came as a bit of a surprise, I have to say". However, Kristoffersen thinks the return of his former rival and boss at Van Deer is "very cool".

"He hasn't forgotten anything"
"We did a lot of slalom training last year. He's not slow and hasn't forgotten anything, that's for sure. With his quality, he certainly has no problem finishing in the top 30." And major successes cannot be ruled out either. "If he wins races again or (at least) finishes on the podium, I wouldn't be surprised," says Kristoffersen.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf