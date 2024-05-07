"Need secrets"
Rummenigge self-critical: “We have lost our way”
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has commented on the current turmoil at Bayern and has been quite self-critical. He put his finger in the wound: "We've lost our way a bit recently, both on the coaching bench and in the boardroom." He calls for more secrecy again.
FC Bayern must regain stability at all levels, the former CEO demands in an interview with "AS". "The most important thing is continuity, and we have to be self-critical," warns Rummenigge. Calm must be restored, both with regard to the coaching issue and in the boardroom.
It is not easy to experience long periods of calm and stability in professional soccer. The former player also warns that a major upheaval is currently taking place in Munich: "You have to keep in mind that people like Uli, Franz and I have been at the helm of this ship for a hundred years - at least that was my feeling."
Bavaria needs more secrets
Nevertheless, he puts his finger in the wound. Some mistakes have certainly been made, which is why there is no alternative to a quick return to the path of continuity. He does not want to talk his successor Jan-Christian Dreesen and sports director Max Eberl into it too much.
However, he does have one piece of advice for the current Bayern managers: "I can only advise them to be a little more secretive again. When we signedPep, we worked on the operation for a total of six months and nobody knew about it." That should be the focus again in future. It is not beneficial for every step the club takes to be publicized in the media.
