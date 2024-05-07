The greatest looks
Met Gala 2024: floral dreams and lots of bare skin
When Anna Wintour calls the Metropolitan Museum, they all come - and show off their best looks. From Kim Kardashian with a mini waist, to Emily Ratajkowski in a nude dress or Gigi Hadid in a floral dream: we have put together the most beautiful outfits from this year's Met Gala for you!
The eye-catching look of the evening was once again worn by Kim Kardashian. She came in a silver glitter outfit with a corset and floral motifs by Maison Margiela, which was tailored to her by creative director John Galliano.
And it was so tight around the waist that some fans were worried that the 43-year-old wouldn't be able to breathe. Nevertheless, Kardashian managed to gush that it was a "magical night".
The dress code, which for Tuesday night was "The Garden of Time" and was inspired by the short story of the same name by English author J.G. Ballard from 1962, was perfectly implemented by Gigi Hadid.
The top model opted for a white gown in a mermaid cut with a wide skirt by Thom Browne, which was embroidered with numerous yellow roses.
Transparency is the key
Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Met Gala in New York in a sheer gown. The beauty opted for a vintage Versace dress, which appeared to consist of nothing but silver threads woven into a delicate floral pattern. Deep insights included!
Jennifer Lopez was similarly revealing. She came in a "naked dress" by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, which was adorned with numerous glittering stones. Doja Cat, on the other hand, came in a wet T-shirt dress, under which everything was visible, and with tear tracks on her face.
Sexy curves and naked facts
Kylie Jenner also skillfully showcased her curves, albeit not as dramatically as her big sister Kim Kardashian. The reality beauty opted for a white dress with a long train and pointed neckline by Oscar de la Renta.
Sister Kendall Jenner came in a black vintage outfit by Givenchy Haute Couture, which revealed her slim body center and formed an exciting butt cleavage at the back.
She was especially looking forward to "seeing friends and how they all got dressed up and the creative process they go through," the model beauty enthused.
Rita Ora and Janelle Monáe were also quite revealing. The two singers were not stingy with their charms. While Rita Ora seemed to be wearing nothing more than a glittering curtain by Marni, Janelle Monáe opted for a sequin look with lots of transparency by Vera Wang.
Sweeney suddenly dark-haired
Sydney Sweeney also provided a surprise. The Hollywood blonde was almost unrecognizable on the way to the Metropolitan Museum. However, this was not due to her light blue tulle gown with flower appliqué by Miu Miu, but to the black bob hairstyle that the actress had styled for the evening. A real change of style!
Meanwhile, Shakira provided a splash of color among the otherwise rather soft-colored looks with a fiery red gown by Carolina Herrera. The dress was a real eye-catcher thanks to its XXL leg slit, long train and puffed sleeves.
Zendaya presented two looks at once
Zendaya presented two exciting looks at once: First, she floated into the Metropolitan Museum in a tulle creation by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano, which was decorated with grapes and bugs.
Later, Zendaya slipped into a voluminous black dress with a long train from 1996 by John Galliano and topped it off with a hat in the shape of a huge bouquet of flowers.
Eye-catching accessories
Singer Tyla also opted for a truly extraordinary look. The 22-year-old came in a Balmain dress that looked as if she had been covered in fine sand. The pretty South African also wore an hourglass in her hand as a matching accessory.
Camila Cabello also wore a special accessory. The singer, who arrived in a dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin embroidered with 250,000 Swarovski crystals, carried an ice cube bag that melted in her hand as it dripped. "When I leave, I'll only have one rose left," Cabello smiled away the fact that the accessory did make her hands rather cold.
Dua Lipa "topless"?
Also top: Nicole Kidman, who opted for a reinterpreted couture dress by Cristobal Balenciaga from the 1950s.
But Dua Lipa also attracted a lot of attention on this evening: the singer came in a rather revealing look by Marc Jacobs, under which she didn't seem to be wearing any panties.
Just don't trip!
"I'm not relaxed," said actress Penélope Cruz, who opted for a black, voluminous gown by Chanel Haute Couture. "I have silly fears that I'll fall on the steps - which wouldn't be the end of the world. But once you've got the steps behind you, you can start to relax."
Sanchez very demure
Meg Ryan arrived in a Michael Kors gown with glitter flower appliqués and brought the designer with her on the red carpet.
Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez looked almost demure in her Oscar de la Renta gown - thank Anna Wintour! The skirt of the dress was covered in a floral pattern of mirrors.
Mindy Kaling was also a popular photo subject thanks to her unusual gown. The actress wore an artfully draped gown by Gaurav Gupta Couture in a sand tone that was simply extraordinary, especially when viewed from behind.
Also beautiful: Brie Larson in a "fly screen" gown by Prada and Pamela Anderson in a nude-colored dream by Oscar de la Renta.
With a baby bump at the Met Gala
Lea Michele's most beautiful accessory of the evening was her impressive baby bump, which she could no longer hide under the turquoise blue gown by Rodarte.
Jessica Biel opted for an XXL décolleté and lots of delicate feathers that fluttered delicately on the pink gown by Tamara Ralph Couture. And Phoebe Dynevor wore only delicate lace lingerie under the semi-transparent gown by Victoria Beckham.
Excitement over butterfly dress
Mona Patel's dress also caused quite a stir online. The US entrepreneur arrived in a gorgeous butterfly dress by Iris Van Herpen and looked like an enchanting fairy in it.
"So excited"
Often referred to as the "party of the year", the Met Ball is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May. The proceeds of the "Costume Institute Benefit", estimated at several million dollars, form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour. Anna Wintour, head of the US fashion magazine "Vogue", is the hostess of the benefit gala.
She was "so excited" to be there again, said Wintour. She and her team had been planning the spectacle for more than a year - and were already planning the "Met Ball" in 2025. "It really always takes a garden full of time," said Wintour, dressed in a floral black blazer - alluding to the dress code.
