The greatest looks

Met Gala 2024: floral dreams and lots of bare skin

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 10:16

When Anna Wintour calls the Metropolitan Museum, they all come - and show off their best looks. From Kim Kardashian with a mini waist, to Emily Ratajkowski in a nude dress or Gigi Hadid in a floral dream: we have put together the most beautiful outfits from this year's Met Gala for you!

The eye-catching look of the evening was once again worn by Kim Kardashian. She came in a silver glitter outfit with a corset and floral motifs by Maison Margiela, which was tailored to her by creative director John Galliano.

And it was so tight around the waist that some fans were worried that the 43-year-old wouldn't be able to breathe. Nevertheless, Kardashian managed to gush that it was a "magical night".

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala with an XXXS waist. (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala with an XXXS waist.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Fans were worried that the reality TV queen wouldn't be able to breathe in her outfit. (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Fans were worried that the reality TV queen wouldn't be able to breathe in her outfit.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)

The dress code, which for Tuesday night was "The Garden of Time" and was inspired by the short story of the same name by English author J.G. Ballard from 1962, was perfectly implemented by Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid looked simply magical in her white gown by Thom Browne. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Gigi Hadid looked simply magical in her white gown by Thom Browne.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

The top model opted for a white gown in a mermaid cut with a wide skirt by Thom Browne, which was embroidered with numerous yellow roses.

Transparency is the key
Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Met Gala in New York in a sheer gown. The beauty opted for a vintage Versace dress, which appeared to consist of nothing but silver threads woven into a delicate floral pattern. Deep insights included!

Emily Ratajkowski was not only from the front ... (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emily Ratajkowski was not only from the front ...
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
... but also a real eye-catcher from behind. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
... but also a real eye-catcher from behind.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)

Jennifer Lopez was similarly revealing. She came in a "naked dress" by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, which was adorned with numerous glittering stones. Doja Cat, on the other hand, came in a wet T-shirt dress, under which everything was visible, and with tear tracks on her face.

Jennifer Lopez came in a "naked dress" by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela WEISS)
Jennifer Lopez came in a "naked dress" by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela WEISS)
Doja Cat wore a wet T-shirt dress for her appearance at the Met Gala. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Doja Cat wore a wet T-shirt dress for her appearance at the Met Gala.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)

Sexy curves and naked facts
Kylie Jenner also skillfully showcased her curves, albeit not as dramatically as her big sister Kim Kardashian. The reality beauty opted for a white dress with a long train and pointed neckline by Oscar de la Renta.

Kylie Jenner opted for an unusual silhouette. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Kylie Jenner opted for an unusual silhouette.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
And a long train. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
And a long train.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)

Sister Kendall Jenner came in a black vintage outfit by Givenchy Haute Couture, which revealed her slim body center and formed an exciting butt cleavage at the back.

She was especially looking forward to "seeing friends and how they all got dressed up and the creative process they go through," the model beauty enthused.

Sister Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage dress by Givenchy Haute-Couture. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Evan Agostini)
Sister Kendall Jenner arrived in a vintage dress by Givenchy Haute-Couture.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Evan Agostini)
The model beauty cut a fine figure in the outfit. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/AFP/Angela Weiss)
The model beauty cut a fine figure in the outfit.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/AFP/Angela Weiss)

Rita Ora and Janelle Monáe were also quite revealing. The two singers were not stingy with their charms. While Rita Ora seemed to be wearing nothing more than a glittering curtain by Marni, Janelle Monáe opted for a sequin look with lots of transparency by Vera Wang.

Rita Ora appeared to be naked under her Marni glitter curtain. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Rita Ora appeared to be naked under her Marni glitter curtain.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Janelle Monáe also showed a lot of skin. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Janelle Monáe also showed a lot of skin.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Sweeney suddenly dark-haired
Sydney Sweeney also provided a surprise. The Hollywood blonde was almost unrecognizable on the way to the Metropolitan Museum. However, this was not due to her light blue tulle gown with flower appliqué by Miu Miu, but to the black bob hairstyle that the actress had styled for the evening. A real change of style!

With her dark hair and floral gown, Sydney Sweeney reminded us a little of Snow White. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
With her dark hair and floral gown, Sydney Sweeney reminded us a little of Snow White.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Meanwhile, Shakira provided a splash of color among the otherwise rather soft-colored looks with a fiery red gown by Carolina Herrera. The dress was a real eye-catcher thanks to its XXL leg slit, long train and puffed sleeves.

Shakira cut a great figure in the fiery red Carolina Herrera gown. (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Shakira cut a great figure in the fiery red Carolina Herrera gown.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
The dress stood out with a long leg slit, an extra-long train and large puffed sleeves. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
The dress stood out with a long leg slit, an extra-long train and large puffed sleeves.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

Zendaya presented two looks at once
Zendaya presented two exciting looks at once: First, she floated into the Metropolitan Museum in a tulle creation by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano, which was decorated with grapes and bugs.

Later, Zendaya slipped into a voluminous black dress with a long train from 1996 by John Galliano and topped it off with a hat in the shape of a huge bouquet of flowers.

Zendaya was not only an eye-catcher in the tulle creation by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano ... (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Zendaya was not only an eye-catcher in the tulle creation by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano ...
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
... but also in the voluminous black dress with a long train from 1996, which was also designed by John Galliano. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
... but also in the voluminous black dress with a long train from 1996, which was also designed by John Galliano.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Eye-catching accessories
Singer Tyla also opted for a truly extraordinary look. The 22-year-old came in a Balmain dress that looked as if she had been covered in fine sand. The pretty South African also wore an hourglass in her hand as a matching accessory.

Tyla looked like a sand figure in her Balmain dress. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Tyla looked like a sand figure in her Balmain dress.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
The singer was certainly one of the eye-catchers of the evening in this outfit. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
The singer was certainly one of the eye-catchers of the evening in this outfit.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
To match the look, Tyla carried an hourglass in her hand. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
To match the look, Tyla carried an hourglass in her hand.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)

Camila Cabello also wore a special accessory. The singer, who arrived in a dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin embroidered with 250,000 Swarovski crystals, carried an ice cube bag that melted in her hand as it dripped. "When I leave, I'll only have one rose left," Cabello smiled away the fact that the accessory did make her hands rather cold.

Camila Cabello's gown was encrusted with 250,000 Swarovski crystals. (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Camila Cabello's gown was encrusted with 250,000 Swarovski crystals.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
An ice cube bag with a golden rose hidden inside also melted in her hand. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
An ice cube bag with a golden rose hidden inside also melted in her hand.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

Dua Lipa "topless"?
Also top: Nicole Kidman, who opted for a reinterpreted couture dress by Cristobal Balenciaga from the 1950s.

But Dua Lipa also attracted a lot of attention on this evening: the singer came in a rather revealing look by Marc Jacobs, under which she didn't seem to be wearing any panties.

Nicole Kidman came in a reinterpretation of an outfit by Cristobal Balenciaga from the 1950s. (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Nicole Kidman came in a reinterpretation of an outfit by Cristobal Balenciaga from the 1950s.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Dua Lipa "bottomless"? Marc Jacobs' look left plenty of room for imagination. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Dua Lipa "bottomless"? Marc Jacobs' look left plenty of room for imagination.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Just don't trip!
"I'm not relaxed," said actress Penélope Cruz, who opted for a black, voluminous gown by Chanel Haute Couture. "I have silly fears that I'll fall on the steps - which wouldn't be the end of the world. But once you've got the steps behind you, you can start to relax."

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Sanchez very demure
Meg Ryan arrived in a Michael Kors gown with glitter flower appliqués and brought the designer with her on the red carpet.

Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez looked almost demure in her Oscar de la Renta gown - thank Anna Wintour! The skirt of the dress was covered in a floral pattern of mirrors.

Meg Ryan arrived with designer Michael Kors, who had also created her outfit for the Met Gala. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Meg Ryan arrived with designer Michael Kors, who had also created her outfit for the Met Gala.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Lauren Sanchez stuck to Anna Wintour's dress code and arrived in a dream gown by Oscar de la Renta. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Lauren Sanchez stuck to Anna Wintour's dress code and arrived in a dream gown by Oscar de la Renta.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Mindy Kaling was also a popular photo subject thanks to her unusual gown. The actress wore an artfully draped gown by Gaurav Gupta Couture in a sand tone that was simply extraordinary, especially when viewed from behind.

Behind this extraordinary dress hid ... (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Behind this extraordinary dress hid ...
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
... Actress Mindy Kaling. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
... Actress Mindy Kaling.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

Also beautiful: Brie Larson in a "fly screen" gown by Prada and Pamela Anderson in a nude-colored dream by Oscar de la Renta.

Brie Larson with "fly screen" over the Prada dress (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Brie Larson with "fly screen" over the Prada dress
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Pamela Anderson opted for simple elegance and came in a nude-colored gown by Oscar de la Renta. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Pamela Anderson opted for simple elegance and came in a nude-colored gown by Oscar de la Renta.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

With a baby bump at the Met Gala
Lea Michele's most beautiful accessory of the evening was her impressive baby bump, which she could no longer hide under the turquoise blue gown by Rodarte.

Jessica Biel opted for an XXL décolleté and lots of delicate feathers that fluttered delicately on the pink gown by Tamara Ralph Couture. And Phoebe Dynevor wore only delicate lace lingerie under the semi-transparent gown by Victoria Beckham.

Lea Michele arrived with a baby bump, which bulged under the Rodarte gown. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Lea Michele arrived with a baby bump, which bulged under the Rodarte gown.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Jessica Biel came in a dream in pink. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Jessica Biel came in a dream in pink.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
The dress by Tamara Ralph Couture was adorned with numerous feathers. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
The dress by Tamara Ralph Couture was adorned with numerous feathers.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Phoebe Dynevor wore a hint of nothing from Victoria Beckham. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Phoebe Dynevor wore a hint of nothing from Victoria Beckham.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)

Excitement over butterfly dress
Mona Patel's dress also caused quite a stir online. The US entrepreneur arrived in a gorgeous butterfly dress by Iris Van Herpen and looked like an enchanting fairy in it.

Mona Patel arrived in a butterfly gown by Iris Van Herpen. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
Mona Patel arrived in a butterfly gown by Iris Van Herpen.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Marleen Moise)
The US entrepreneur was celebrated online for the detailed dress. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
The US entrepreneur was celebrated online for the detailed dress.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Mona Patel during her appearance at the Met Gala (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)
Mona Patel during her appearance at the Met Gala
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Aliah Anderson)

"So excited"
Often referred to as the "party of the year", the Met Ball is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May. The proceeds of the "Costume Institute Benefit", estimated at several million dollars, form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour. Anna Wintour, head of the US fashion magazine "Vogue", is the hostess of the benefit gala.

anna Wintour once again hosted the Met Gala in New York on Monday. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
anna Wintour once again hosted the Met Gala in New York on Monday.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

She was "so excited" to be there again, said Wintour. She and her team had been planning the spectacle for more than a year - and were already planning the "Met Ball" in 2025. "It really always takes a garden full of time," said Wintour, dressed in a floral black blazer - alluding to the dress code.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
